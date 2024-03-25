Some of the notable features about this second floor property is the underground parking space, sweeping hallway with feature glass brick wall and the generous open plan living space.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as you are in one of the most envied and prominent social locations Glasgow. The property is in close proximity to Glasgow’s Style Mile with there being plenty of shops, bars and restaurants to explore. Public transport can also be accessed nearby with High Street, Queen Street and Central stations all being within walking distance of the chic 'Manhattan style’ loft apartment.