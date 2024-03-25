This outstanding two-bedroom apartment is located on the corner of Brunswick Street and Wilson Street in the heart of Glasgow's Merchant City.
Listed on Rightmove, the property dates back to the 1930's with the Art Deco building originally being constructed as an office building for James M Monro & Son Architects.
Some of the notable features about this second floor property is the underground parking space, sweeping hallway with feature glass brick wall and the generous open plan living space.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location as you are in one of the most envied and prominent social locations Glasgow. The property is in close proximity to Glasgow’s Style Mile with there being plenty of shops, bars and restaurants to explore. Public transport can also be accessed nearby with High Street, Queen Street and Central stations all being within walking distance of the chic 'Manhattan style’ loft apartment.
Property Summary
Location: Brunswick Street, Merchant City
Price: £310,000
Agent: Rettie, Glasgow City
