For Sale: A look around the 'stunning' two-bedroom flat in the historic Art Deco building in Merchant City for offers from £310k

The striking red sandstone building in Merchant City was converted into 10 luxurious apartments over two decades ago

Published 25th Mar 2024

This outstanding two-bedroom apartment is located on the corner of Brunswick Street and Wilson Street in the heart of Glasgow's Merchant City.

Listed on Rightmove, the property dates back to the 1930's with the Art Deco building originally being constructed as an office building for James M Monro & Son Architects.

Some of the notable features about this second floor property is the underground parking space, sweeping hallway with feature glass brick wall and the generous open plan living space.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as you are in one of the most envied and prominent social locations Glasgow. The property is in close proximity to Glasgow’s Style Mile with there being plenty of shops, bars and restaurants to explore. Public transport can also be accessed nearby with High Street, Queen Street and Central stations all being within walking distance of the chic 'Manhattan style’ loft apartment.

Property Summary

Location: Brunswick Street, Merchant City

Price: £310,000

Agent: Rettie, Glasgow City

The fabulous living dining space spans 30 ft (at widest points) with real wood flooring and a feature wall of almost full height windows facing over Wilson Street.

The fitted kitchen is set back from the living space and is complete with a range of base and wall mounted units and integrated appliances.

The open plan living space features real wood flooring and open aspects over Wilson Street.

