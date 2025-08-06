This stunning four-bedroom south-facing four-bedroom home is considered to be one of the largest examples in central Scotland and benefits from a stunning, top floor, corner position which affords the accommodation with beautiful open views over Dowanhill Park and off towards the Southside of the city.

Listed on Rightmove, this beautiful apartment is without doubt one of the most impressive properties in Glasgow - offering everything from beautiful, ornate architectural detail to modern, comfortable accommodation and of course an unforgettable outlook, which must be experienced in person to be fully appreciated.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being on Highburgh Road and near Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and at Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.

Property Summary

Location: Highburgh Road, Flat 3/2, Glasgow, G12 9EF

Price: £550,000

Agent: Clyde Property West End

1 . Front The front of the property on Highburgh Road on the edge of Dowanhill. | Rightmove

2 . Lounge The property benefits from having two substantial public rooms including a fabulous corner lounge with twin bow windows. | Rightmove

3 . Reception Hallway Inside the 28ft reception hallway with deep picture rails, ornate door surrounds and box skirting boards complemented by a douglas fir panelled wall with wonderful stained glass upper fanlights. | Rightmove

4 . Dining Room Inside the breathtaking formal dining room which can comfortably accommodate a 12-seat dining suite. | Rightmove