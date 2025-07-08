This beautifully proportioned and well presented larger style three bedroom flat retains a wealth of period character and charm and has been modernised throughout to an uncompromising standard.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as Byres Road boasts a wide selection of independent shops, cafes, bars and restaurants catering for day to day needs and there are excellent transport links by road, rail and underground into the city and beyond.

Property Summary

Location: Byres Road, Hillhead, Glasgow, G12

Price: £315,000

Agent: Slater Hogg & Howison, West End, Glasgow

1 . Front The front of the property on Byres Road in Glasgow's West End. | Rightmove

2 . Living Room The formal living room with deep bay window. | Rightmove

3 . Hallway The flexible accommodation extends to broad and welcoming reception hallway with storage cupboard. | Rightmove