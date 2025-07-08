Glasgow For Sale: 'Well presented' 3-bedroom blonde sandstone flat on Byres Road for £315,000

This outstanding flat has a central location on one of Glasgow’s most famous and prominent streets.

This beautifully proportioned and well presented larger style three bedroom flat retains a wealth of period character and charm and has been modernised throughout to an uncompromising standard.

Listed on Rightmove. this property retains a wealth of period character and charm and has been modernised throughout to an uncompromising standard.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as Byres Road boasts a wide selection of independent shops, cafes, bars and restaurants catering for day to day needs and there are excellent transport links by road, rail and underground into the city and beyond.

Property Summary

Location: Byres Road, Hillhead, Glasgow, G12

Price: £315,000

Agent: Slater Hogg & Howison, West End, Glasgow

The front of the property on Byres Road in Glasgow's West End.

1. Front

The front of the property on Byres Road in Glasgow's West End. | Rightmove

The formal living room with deep bay window.

2. Living Room

The formal living room with deep bay window. | Rightmove

The flexible accommodation extends to broad and welcoming reception hallway with storage cupboard.

3. Hallway

The flexible accommodation extends to broad and welcoming reception hallway with storage cupboard. | Rightmove

A look inside the modern kitchen space.

4. Kitchen

A look inside the modern kitchen space. | Rightmove

