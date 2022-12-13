Ever wondered how the gritters choose which streets to grit? Well wonder no more

Glasgow City Council’s gritters operate under ‘The Winter Maintenance Plan’ which was revised during the summer of 2022 to incorporate operational and management improvements. There is detailed information available for operational personnel in the Neighbourhoods, Regeneration and Sustainability (NRS) Good Practice Guide to Winter Maintenance.

How do the council decide when to grit?

Advertisement

The day-to-day routine operational decisions of the gritters is decided by the ‘Decision Maker’ using specialist road weather forecasts alongside road and weather monitoring data.

On receipt of a Specialist Road Weather Forecast the decision maker will reach a decision for the next 24 hours which will be verified by one of the other Decision Makers - then one of three treatment options will be carried out:

Action - ice / snow on the road - confirmation of start time, spread rate, and routes. No action - no ice / snow - minimum road surface temperature forecast at or above 0˚C. Patrol - no ice / snow - road surface temperature forecast below 0C with no ice/hoar frost or freezing conditions present.

The Action for Weather will confirm the precautionary and post treatment spread rate and the routes to be treated/cleared of snow. The Action for Weather will be circulated as required.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How do the council choose which roads to grit?

Carriageways,footways, and cycling lanes are all gritted on a scaling system from priority one through to priority three - priority one being the highest.

The routes are reviewed on an annual basis taking into account any alterations to the roads - which are treated under the specified gritting criteria.

Post-treatment of priority two footways and carriageways takes a back-seat to priority one footways and carriageways - priority three footways and carriageways are treated when there is expected to be ice or snow for a period of longer than two days.

Advertisement

Priority one roadways include:

All main bus routes registered at the end of the summer in any year within the city The length of public road from the adjacent Priority 1 Carriageway Route to any designated school dropping-off points on the public road for Assisted Support Learning buses and emergency vehicles

The public road access to fire, ambulance and police stations and main bus garages from the adjacent Priority 1 Carriageway

Public access roads to Park and Ride car parks from the adjacent Priority 1 Carriageway Route

Buchanan Street bus station

A or B class roads

Hills steeper than 1 in 10 gradients

Industrial areas as appropriate

The priority one routes for footways are as follows:

Access routes to schools during term time

Pedestrian precincts

Prioritised city centre footways with high pedestrian traffic

Shopping centres out with the city centre

Hills steeper than 1 in 10 with moderate pedestrian traffic

Advertisement

There are far, far less priority one cycle lanes (cycle lanes on carriageways are gritted at the same time as the road) - the priority one cycle routes are as follows:

The operational length of the segregated Cycle Way network

The National Cycle Network Number 75 (NCN 75) that extends from Cambuslang Bridge/boundary with South Lanarkshire Council in the east to Riverside Museum in the west

Advertisement

Priority two Carriageways include the following:

Health Centres

Day Care Centres

Community Sports Centres

Libraries

Places of worship and any other places of local significance

Appropriate link routes to main Priority 1 Carriageways within each neighbourhood

Industrial access roads not pre-treated

Priority two footways include the following:

Local Shopping

Health Centres

Daycare Centres

Community Sports Centres

Libraries

Places of worship and any other places of local significance

Appropriate link routes to main Priority 1 Footways within each neighbourhood

A designated access route through city parks

Advertisement

Advertisement

Priority three footways and carriageways are all remaining footways and carriageways not mentioned in any of the above lists.

How long should it take for the council to grit the roads?

Gritting should begin on all priority one footways, cycle lanes, and carriageways within five hours of the instructed start time.

Reactive or non-planned treatment of all priority roads, cycle lanes, and foot paths will only take place between 7:30am and 6:30pm.

Advertisement

Where can I check the gritters routes?

You can check the grit routes online via the Glasgow City Council website.

Advertisement