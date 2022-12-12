The new campaign will offer Glaswegians free night buses this weekend only.

A new campaign encouraging Glaswegians to get out and enjoy the festive experiences in the city centre has launched today (Monday, December 9) with free night bus travel across Glasgow this weekend (Friday December 16 + Sat December 17) with First Bus.

Part of a city-wide drive to encourage visitors and support the night time economy in Glasgow City Centre, Glasgow Life, and the City Centre Task Force have come together to celebrate a Winter Wonderland of activity that can be found right on your doorstep. The scheme aims to showcase Glasgow’s programme of Christmas events, visitor attractions, nightlife, and retail oppotunies.

Marking the launch this weekend, up to 500 passengers can enjoy free travel on First Bus dedicated night bus services. 500 complimentary night bus rides are available on a first-come, first-served basis with 250 free trips available on Friday night (December 16) and Saturday night (December 17) by downloading the First Bus App before you board. With 11 late-night services every Friday and Saturday evening, covering locations from Pollok to Hamilton, you can enjoy free travel on your way home.

Simply download the First Bus app and enter the unique promo code that you’ll find at firstglasgow.com/night, before you board for Friday and Saturday free night bus rides. Codes will be published on Friday morning, and only 250 redemptions are available for both Friday and Saturday nights (500 in total).

The new campaign, called #LoveGlasgowThisWinter features a hero film that celebrates the people and places in Glasgow during winter. It focuses on the combination of experiences Glasgow offers – from shopping and food and drink to theatre and performance.

Graeme Macfarlan, Commercial Director for First Bus Scotland, said: “We are delighted to play our part in the Love Glasgow This Winter campaign and support Glasgow City Council’s promoting the many ways people can enjoy the city over the festive period.

“We are proud to continue to support the city’s night-time economy, particularly during the crucial run up to the festive period, by being in the position to offer a network of night bus services at the weekend that connect the city centre with most areas of Glasgow and beyond.”

“Whether you are enjoying a meal out with friends, some late night entertainment with family or attending an event, the festive season offers a great opportunity for new and current customers to make our night services a part of their late-night travel plans to ensure they get home safely.”

Visitors to Glasgow will be able to get inspiration, itinerary ideas, and festive programming from People Make Glasgow, including top things to do, where to stay, what’s on, and the best places to eat and drink. For more information on Glasgow’s Winter programme, head to their website.