In Pictures: 16 actors you won’t believe starred in Taggart
Taggart is one of Scotland’s best loved television shows which will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year
As well as having a regular cast which has included the likes of Mark McManus, James MacPherson, Blythe Duff and Alex Norton, the detective television series has also launched plenty of careers to boot.
The first episode of Taggart was aired back in September 1983 when it was simply known as Killer before a full season was commissioned which eventually became Taggart in 1985 that turned into a mega-hit for the ITV network until November 2010. With a focus on the fictional John Street Police Station, the series quickly became a Glasgow favourite.
Although many of these famous faces didn’t get the chance to say, “there’s been a murder” on screen, they still got the chance to hone their craft on screen in the legendary series.