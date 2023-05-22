Beyoncé is back!

Thousands gathered in Murrayfield last night as crowds flocked to capital from all across Scotland for the first chance to Beyoncé play live in Edinburgh since 2003.

Many fans even donned elaborate costumes to pay tribute to the R&B queen as she arrived in Scotland for her Renaissance tour.

Queues stretched as far as the eye could see outside the Rugby stadium as thousands stood in queues to get into the gig. It was around 4.30pm that people began to flood into the venue as Queen B tunes started to blast from the venue.

There was no support act at the concert - meaning fans were treated to a full 3-hour set from Beyonce.

Starting at 6:30pm, Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance Tour’ concert set-list ran through:

Encore:

Undefined: H3

Undefined: listnumbered

Undefined: listnumbered

1 . Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour in Edinburgh Crowds gathered outside Edinburgh's BT Murrayfield stadium and began flooding into the venue when the doors opened. Picture: Annabelle Gauntlett Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett

2 . Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour in Edinburgh Excitement mounted as fans gathered at BT Murrayfield ahead of the Beyonce concert. Picture: Annabelle Gauntlett Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett

3 . Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour in Edinburgh The stadium quickly filled up with fans when doors opened at 4:30 (Pic:@Hannahgrant_photography)

4 . Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour in Edinburgh Superfans from Brazil and Venezuela are delighted to be at the concert. Picture: Annabelle Gauntlett Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett