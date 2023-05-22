Register
In Pictures: Beyoncé at Murrayfield - the queen’s first concert in Edinburgh for 20 years

Beyoncé is back!

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:45 BST

Thousands gathered in Murrayfield last night as crowds flocked to capital from all across Scotland for the first chance to Beyoncé play live in Edinburgh since 2003.

Many fans even donned elaborate costumes to pay tribute to the R&B queen as she arrived in Scotland for her Renaissance tour.

Queues stretched as far as the eye could see outside the Rugby stadium as thousands stood in queues to get into the gig. It was around 4.30pm that people began to flood into the venue as Queen B tunes started to blast from the venue.

There was no support act at the concert - meaning fans were treated to a full 3-hour set from Beyonce.

Starting at 6:30pm, Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance Tour’ concert set-list ran through:

Encore:

Crowds gathered outside Edinburgh's BT Murrayfield stadium and began flooding into the venue when the doors opened. Picture: Annabelle Gauntlett

Excitement mounted as fans gathered at BT Murrayfield ahead of the Beyonce concert. Picture: Annabelle Gauntlett

The stadium quickly filled up with fans when doors opened at 4:30 (Pic:@Hannahgrant_photography)

Superfans from Brazil and Venezuela are delighted to be at the concert. Picture: Annabelle Gauntlett

