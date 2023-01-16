The famous journalist got involved with community work in the town

Larkhall is set to feature in the popular BBC Scotland series My Kind of Town this week.

Featuring BBC Documentarian and disability advocate Ian Hamilton alongside his guide dog Major, the show takes a look at Scotland’s towns and their communities. The Larkhall episode is the third in the series, with the show focusing on Girvan and Wick in the first and second episodes respectively.

Advertisement

Ian will visit Hawick in next weeks episode - with the two final towns in the series to be revealed closer to the time. In the Larkhall episode Ian learns about the towns proud industrial heritage and its links to mining, weaving, and textiles.

The episode follows Ian Hamilton as he interacts with locals and learns more about the communities efforts to make the town seem more attractive, and also gets involved at the Community Garden with local founder Terry Paterson. He also finds out how the local school is giving extra support to Traveller children.

The Larkhall District Volunteer Group also features in the programme and shows their focus on elderly people in the town, and at their centre Ian meets up with head chef Tuoyo Ayiku to find out ‘what’s cooking’.

You can watch the Larkhall episode of My Kind of Town on BBC Scotland on Thursday January 19 at 8pm, and then shortly afterwards on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Advertisement