A mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as Mr. S from Glasgow, has won £120,098.50 on the National Lottery EuroMillions draw.

The man matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on Friday, September 16. He plans to go on holiday and treat his family.

The lucky Glaswegian, who played a Lucky Dip via a direct debit, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous, or like this winner, Mr. S, release some details through partial publicity.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said:“What brilliant news for Mr. S for winning this fantastic prize, he can look forward to a dream holiday and treating those closest to him.”

