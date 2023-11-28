PC Plum and Miss Hoolie are back in action entertaining kids in a very different role from what they're used to

Stars of the hit CBeebies show Balamory, Julie Wilson Nimmo (Miss Hoolie) and Andrew Agnew (PC Plum) are set to make an appearance in a new episode of a CBeebies show.

Both Hoolie and Plum will make an appearance in an upcoming episode of 'Olga da Polga' - a children's TV show set around the adventures of a Guinea Pig, based on a series of books written by the writer of Paddington.

Andrew Agnew and Julie Wilson Nimmo shot to fame for their roles as PC Plum and Miss Hoolie in the hit childrens TV show Balamory

Julie Wilson Nimmo is set to play a cat, while Agnew dropped his classic police cap in favour of a wizards pointy hat - in a video posted to Instagram, captioned 'Did you spot this Easter egg in the new Olga da Polga series?', Olivia asks the camera: "Do you think anyone will spy us?"

To which Andrew laughs:"Do you think anyone will recognise us? We have aged slightly...

"We can't be that old!" Olivia retorts, "Don't look at my grey beard!" jokes Agnew.