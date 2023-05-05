What ever happened to the cast of Me Too!?

﻿Me Too! was a popular television programme which ran on CBeebies from 2006 to 2012, it was made by the same creators who made Balamory, and was seen as a spiritual successor to the classic kids show.

The show was a lot like a mainland version of Balamory - set in the city of Riverseafingle - a fictional conurbation made up of Glasgow, Edinburgh, Gourock, North Berwick, Manchester, Newcastle Upon Tyne, and London.

CBeebies hoped that Me Too! would show the world of work to children - showing what responsibilities adults have outside of their lives with children.

The most recognisable face from the cast would be Jane McCarry - who plays Granny Murray in the show but is best recognised by Scots through her role as Isa in Still Game.

Now 11 years later, we wanted to see where the cast are now, so whatever happened to the cast of Me Too!?

Chris McCausland

Chris McCausland is a stand-up comedian and actor - in Me Too! he played market merchant, Rudi

In the show, he played Rudi, a market stall holder who sold fruit and veg, and father to Jack.

Since the show, Chris has a much higher profile, going on to tour the country, featuring as a comedian on television shows such as Would I Lie To You, Have I Got News For You and even an episode of EastEnders.

McCausland is blind and lost his sight gradually due to a genetic condition called Retinitis Pigmentosa.

In 2021 Chris made his debut on the highly prestigious ‘The Royal Variety Performance’ to high acclaim. Chris is currently on a 130 date national tour with his stand-up show “Speaky Blinder” that will culminate at the Shepherds Bush Empire in May 2023.

Jane McCarry

Jane McCarry was Granny Murray in Me Too!

Jane McCarry, who still lives in Glasgow to this day, played the shows main character, Granny Murray (think a slightly less nosey version of Isa), who featured in every episode.

She would look after the children as their parents went off to work and would take part in various indoor activities in her flat on ‘Tattiemoon lane’ - and often take them out on fun day trips, meeting some of the show’s cast of characters along the way.

Jane is known to older audiences as Isa in the popular Scottish comedy Still Game, with other roles in Glasgow productions like Pulp Video and Rab C. Nesbitt.

She is also a mum to two children Iain and Alexander and is married to husband Robert Gibson. Alongside her acting work, Jane is also a drama teacher.

Samantha Seager

Samantha Seager played Bobby the bus cleaner in Me Too!

Samantha played Bobby the bus cleaner, Mum to Kai in the show.

She is known to older audiences as starring in shows such as Coronation Street, Doctors, and more recently starred as Marlene in the stage version of Only Fools and Horses.

She is currently working on a feature film called ‘Invincible’ - in which Seager is starring, directing, and producing.

She has also featured as a voice over on the show ‘Eat Well For Less’ on BBC One. She is a mum, lives in Wales, and has two children, Johnny and Willow.

Elaine Mackenzie Ellis

Elaine Mackenzie Ellis played Tina the taxi lady in Me Too!

Elaine, from Glasgow, played the pink loving fan-favourite - Tina the taxi lady, mum to Lisa in the show.

Elaine worked alongside her husband Raymond (Scottish actor Matthew McVarish in the show).

To older audiences, she is known for productions such as Sunshine On Leith, Dear Frankie and Rab. C Nesbitt. More recently, Elaine starred in ‘Aye News’ at the Óran Mór.

Matthew McVarish

Matthew McVarish played Raymond, the buffet cart manager in Me Too!

Matthew played Raymond, the buffet cart manager on the local train services, father to Lisa and husband to Tina (Elaine Mackenzie Ellis in the show). He has also appeared in River City, Taggart, and Best Before.

These days, alongside his work as an actor, Matthew is a public speaker and activist. He also produces plays for ‘Óran Mór’s A Play, A Pie and A Pint’ in Glasgow.

Rosemary Amoani

Rosemary Amoani played Dr Juno in Me Too!

Rosemary played Dr Juno, the resident doctor of Riverseafingle Hospital, with her dog Sampson, who was looked after by Granny Murray while Juno worked long shifts in the hospital.

Amoani is an actor, dancer, and singer. She appeared in the music video as a dancer for Jocelyn Brown’s 1994 music video ‘No More Tears’, and choreographed dances in songs such as ‘Strike Up The Band’ on Balamory.

More recently, she appeared as dance teacher Miss Lottie in an episode of ‘Woolly and Tig’ on CBeebies.

Donald McLeary

Donald McLeary played Mickey John the schoolteacher in Me Too!

Rutherglen actor Donald McLeary played Mickey John, the school teacher and father to Lisa in the show.

The school was known as Roundhouse Primary School (which in real life, is Gourock Primary School).

The actor used to write material for Chewin’ the Fat. Donald has since written an audiobook for Doctor Who and currently stars in and co-writes the popular BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds comedy ‘Fags, Bags and Mags’.

In 2008, Donald received a Writers Guild Award for Radio Comedy of the Year.

