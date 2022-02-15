If you are struggling with problem debt and worried about how best to deal with it, you’re not alone. That’s the message from a new Scottish Government campaign, encouraging people in Glasgow to get the help they need and are entitled to get their finances back on track.

Problem debt could come from credit card debt that has gotten out of control, overdraft fees or from unpaid bills. Anyone can run into debt problems, and it can quickly spiral to unaffordable costs. But there is a wide range of trusted organisations, free support and advice available to help Glaswegians take control of their debt and ease their money worries.

As a starting point to living and enjoying a healthier financial lifestyle, you can follow seven simple top tips and useful guides from the Scottish Government’s partners.

A new website, moneysupport.scot, from the Scottish Government includes information and links to free and impartial debt advice to help people take control and live a healthier financial life. There’s also information on other financial matters such as affordable credit options and eligibility for benefits.

Sharon Bell, Head of StepChange, said: “With many Scots worried about money and debt problems, it’s important that people don’t fear seeking support before they reach financial crisis. By getting in touch with us, it’s a small and vital first step to getting your finances back on track and dealing with your worries. We can help people access and utilise the resources they are entitled to and will be there to support for as long as they need.

“StepChange is proud to partner with the Scottish Government on this campaign to raise awareness of the free support and advice available. Our skilled team of debt experts will help people achieve long-term financial control.”

Debt advice

Don’t ignore a problem debt

It’s hard facing up to problem debt and it’s easy for it to spiral. From missing payments to not opening bills or checking your statements you can quickly run into trouble and be left feeling anxious. By facing up to the facts, you can get the support you need and take back control of your finances. Go to moneysupport.scot for help.

Seek advice

The sooner you ask for help, the sooner you can work towards tackling your debt and easing your money worries. Free and impartial advice is available from a range of trusted sources including Christians Against Poverty (CAP) who can advise you on practical solutions to a healthier financial life.

Talk to a money adviser

Everyone’s circumstances are different. By calling StepChange, you’ll be put straight through to an expert money advisor, who can provide free debt advice tailored specifically to your needs and they will be there for as long as you need them.

Work out a budget

Creating a budget detailing your income and what you spend each month, let’s you clearly track your finances. National Debtline’s, StepChange’s and Business Debtline all have useful planners available to download for free.

Recognise your priority debts

Understanding your ‘priority debts’ including rent can stop you facing serious consequences like being evicted. Citizens Advice Scotland has a useful guide to identify different types of debt and which ones you need to handle first.

Consider the best options to pay back your debt

Various schemes can assist you in paying back your debt with step-by-step assistance available from StepChange and National Debtline.

Consider temporary debt solutions