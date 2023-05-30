Been out the clubbing game for a while? This Glasgow club has you covered with earlier hours, and other draws for the over-30s crowd

Old-school ravers and clubbers of Glasgow rejoice, for the Buff Club have a new club night designed specifically for you - and fear not, doors close at 11pm!

Rather than an unders, it’s called ‘The Overs’ and is specifically designed for those over 30 - offering all the usual fun of a club night, but doors open earlier and close earlier!

As the club approached it’s 20th anniversary, they asked their loyal Facebook following who’ve spent some time within the Buff’s four walls at one point or another in the last 20 years if they’d be up for a club night aimed at an older crowd.

They got a huge response from crowds of yesteryear, excited at the concept of revisiting their favourite club without the fear of standing out and looking naff or the fear of missing out by having to leave early.

For the first time ever, Buff Club will open their doors at 7pm, several hours earlier than usual - they marketed the club night for the over 30 crowd - saying it’s the Buff Club the oldguard remember, with the ‘exception of a few more wrinkles.’

Posting to Facebook, Buff Club made the announcement:“We asked, you answered. Forget about the Unders, it’s now time for ‘The Overs’.

“It’s been 20 years since the Buff opened its doors. Throughout the years we’ve welcomed thousands of you down the lane for countless late-night boogie sessions that’ve seen the start of friendships, relationships and timeless moments and memories that are now ingrained within the walls and carpet stairs.

“Although with the passing of time and the introduction of grown up life things like jobs, kids, back aches and bus passes, we’ve seen a lot of the original Bath Lane crew settle into the life of afternoon brunches, pints down the local, up the road for Netflix and early nights in bed.

“Now while that way of life has its appeal, we’ve heard from many of you for some time now that the desire for a good old fashioned, sweaty walled, dog carpeted, plastic cupped, Buff Club boogie is well and truly there and that we should do something about it, so we are.”

Buff Club have announced an evening catered to a different kind of crowd - the loyal oldguard who may have outgrown clubbing, but frequented the Buff back in the clubs early days

Taking place on Saturday, June 17 (the first of many we hope), the event will feature the usual Buff DJs and tunes with prices starting at £5 for early bird buyers and £8 general release on the Eventbrite website.

The team added: “Round up the old squad, get the boogie shoes looked out and come join us under the disco ball.”

“Former staff members are also being offered free entry, while people under 30 (but over 18) are also welcome according to the team, but they had a stiff warning: “If we see any TikToks getting filmed on the dance floor you’ll be getting papped, the dance floor is for dancing only.”

