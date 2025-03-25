The two Old Firm icons sampled the luxury powerboat experiences at the club's Loch Lomond base

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers hero Lee McCulloch and Celtic icon Murdo MacLeod have come together to promote their shared passion of an ‘unforgettable’ luxury experience - powerboats.

The Old Firm legends united at Loch Lomond to bolster the profile of Freedom Boat Club (FBC). Founded in 1989, FBC is the world's oldest and largest members-only boat club, offering unlimited boating at more than 400 locations globally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With monthly memberships starting at £149, including unlimited training and access to a fleet of over 6,000 boats worldwide, th branch was recently honoured with the Franchise of the Year Award for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

Getty Images

This recognition came shortly after they were awarded the UK Business Award’s Franchise of the Year for Health and Fitness in November 2024.

Mike Lally, FBC director, said: “We are a proud family-run business and my wife Ashlee and I are passionate about sharing our love for Loch Lomond with all our clients. We strive to give our members unrivalled boating experiences and it was a pleasure to show Lee and Murdo exactly what is on offer at Freedom Boat Club."

Lally stated that members have access to a variety of water sports equipment with the club regularly hosting members’ events. He added: “Last year we launched corporate packages and members have enjoyed treating clients and suppliers to unforgettable outings and networking events on the Bonnie Banks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Rangers captain McCulloch commented: “It was fantastic to see first-hand what is on offer at Freedom Boat Club and you could not ask for a better location than Loch Lomond. Mike and the team work tirelessly to give members an unrivalled boating experience and I was delighted to help highlight their excellent work.

"I would encourage anyone who has a love for the water to invest in a Freedom Boat Club membership. You won’t be disappointed and I’m already looking forward to my next visit."

Former Hoops midfielder MacLeod said: “Loch Lomond is one of Scotland’s premier tourist attractions and Freedom Boat Club provide an incredible boating experience for any visitors to the area.”

Read more: Pundit urges Birmingham City to put in Rangers transfer call and permanently capture Ibrox man key to success