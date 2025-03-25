The retired Ibrox and Scotland goalkeeper is now part of interim manager Barry Ferguson’s coaching staff

Iconic former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Allan McGregor has been spotted dining at one of Glasgow’s top West End restaurants that’s proved extremely popular with a number of Old Firm stars both past and present.

The 43-year-old, who enjoyed a trophy-laden time at Ibrox across two spells, is now part of interim manager Barry Ferguson’s backroom staff as goalkeeping coach despite previously revealing he had no real desire to step into coaching.

McGregor won three league titles, three Scottish Cups and five League Cups during his first stint in Govan before returning several years later under Steven Gerrard in 2018. He helped the Light Blues end arch rivals Celtic’s ten-in-a-row bid during the 2020/21 campaign, whilst adding another Scottish Cup winner’s medal to his glittering CV.

After hanging up his gloves at the end of the 2022/23 season without officially confirming his retirement as a player, McGregor was awarded a testimonial match against Premier League side Newcastle United in the weeks following his departure.

He had kept a relatively low profile thereafter until just over a month ago when he returned to his beloved club to assist Ferguson alongside fellow Gers icons Neil McCann and Billy Dodds.

Now he has made an appearance at popular Italian eatery La Lanterna after posing with head chef Luca just a few days after helping oversee a 3-2 Old Firm triumph over Celtic before the international break, during which Moroccan frontman Hamza Igamane netted a late winner at Parkhead.

Taking to social media, the restaurant said on Instagram: “What an exciting night at La Lanterna West End! We were thrilled to host Allan McGregor, the legendary ex-Rangers goalkeeper and now goalkeeping coach.

“We hope you enjoyed your dining experience with us, and we can’t wait to welcome you back soon! #LaLanternaWest End #AllanMcGregor #DiningWithLegends.”

The ex-Rangers stopper is not the only famous face from the footballing world to have been spotted dining at the hot spot. Sacked boss Philippe Clement, Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson, former Gers striker Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi and current Celtic stars Daizen Maeda, Jota and Kasper Schmeichel have all been pictured with staff on Great Western Road at Kelvinbridge.