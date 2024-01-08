3 . Tirpitz

Tirpitz never set foot on Glasgow soil, instead he was onboard the Clydebuilt ship - the HMS Glasgow - after it sunk a German ship at the Battle of the Falkland Islands in 1914. Pigs were kept onboard war ships to provide fresh meat for crewmates - though Tirpitz escaped this fate, somehow getting above-deck and out to sea after the German ship was scuttled. He was saved by two British sailers, not after nearly drowning one of them, and served onboard the HMS Glasgow for a year, now not as meat, but as a mascot. He was awarded an Iron Cross for his service.