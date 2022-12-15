The festive characters will be visiting Glasgow Fort this weekend!

Christmas celebrations are well underway at Glasgow Fort, with visits from festive characters like Santa and the Grinch throughout the holiday season.

Santa himself will be avisiting the shopping centre along with his elves, who will be busy greeting shoppers and posing for ’elfies’ this Saturday, December 17 from 11.30am – 3pm, as well as on Christmas Eve.

Advertisement

Shoppers will also have the chance to meet the Grinch and Cindy Lou this Sunday, December 18 from 11.30am – 3pm, with some lucky enough to be served by the Christmas grump at the German-style bar in the centre’s Christmas markets.

Santa will also come visit the Fort this weekend!

Glasgow Fort’s Christmas market will also be running until Monday January 2, with festive treats including mini-Dutch pancakes, Yorkshire pudding wraps, and hot churros as well as a funfair.

Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: “It’s great to see families and friends enjoying our festivities! From Santa making special appearances to the market stalls full of gifts and treats, there’s plenty for everyone to get together and have a festive day out in the run up to Christmas.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be special extended opening hours the week before Christmas, with the centre remaining open until 8pm on Saturday December 17 and Sunday December 18. Many stores at the shopping centre will be open until midnight between December 19 - December 23. For more information on the centre’s Christmas opening hours, visit the website.

The Grinch and Cindy Lou will visit Glasgow Fort this weekend!