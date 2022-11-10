The Christmas Market at Glasgow Fort offers rides & activities for kids, alongisde festive street food - and even a German-style bar.

Glasgow Fort has revealed its Christmas festivities for this year - with a host of activities for kids and adults throughout November and December.

The seasonal fun kicks off with the popular Christmas market, running from Friday November 18 until Monday January 2, with festive steet food for everyone to try, including mini-Dutch pancakes, ‘Yorkshire pudding wraps’, hot churros, as well as a German-style bar.

The markets will be accompanied by a funfair, complete with ‘candy cane’ trampolines, a Ferris wheel, tea cups, and a helter skelter slide. To support the centre’s charity partner, £1 from every tea cup ticket sold will be donated to Glasgow-based Young Movers (YoMo) which delivers a range of youth-led projects in the local community.

A range of festive characters will also be spreading Christmas cheer at Glasgow Fort on weekends throughout December. Santa and his elves will be greeting shoppers every Saturday through December (December 3, 17, and 24) except Saturday December 10.

Little ones should keep an eye out for The Grinch - who is likely to be up to some of his old Christmas tricks when he visits with Cindy Lou on Friday December 2 and Sunday December 18. Also at the Fort is a festive singalong - featuring a ‘Bavarian Um-Pah Band’ who will perform feel good Christmas songs on Saturday December 3.

Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: “Christmas is a magical time, and our Christmas market and funfair are the perfect way for the whole family to enjoy a festive day out.

Advertisement

“With so much to see and do at the centre, there is no better time than the festive period to pay a visit to Glasgow Fort. We can’t wait to welcome shoppers and get into the Christmas spirit together!”

The Glasgow Fort Christmas Market will offer a Ferris Wheel, visits from The Grinch and Santa himself, and even a German-style bar!

Glasgow Fort has also just welcomed a new Bing Store Pop-up to the centre - which offers free, fun-filled themed activity sessions for kids - including crafts, games and storytelling, for some family time in the run up to Christmas (and the chance to meet Bing himself).

Glasgow Fort is open from 10am – 10pm on weekdays, 9am – 7pm on Saturdays and 10am – 6pm on Sundays.

There will be special extended opening hours the week before Christmas - with the centre remaining open until 8pm on Saturday December 17 and Sunday December 18 and many stores open until midnight between December 19 – December 23. For more information on the centre’s Christmas opening hours, please visit their website.