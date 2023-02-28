The new massive Poundland will have the ‘widest ranges avaliable in any Scottish Poundland.’

Poundland today, February 28 2023, announced that it would be opening its largest store in Scotland in Glasgow on March 11 2023.

Spanning a whopping 18,380 ft, which is over three times the size (6,000sq ft) of your average Poundland, the super-size store will create 45 jobs and brings the total number of locations in Scotland to 61.

The Crown Street Glasgow store will feature the ‘widest ranges available in any Scottish Poundland.’

Poundland promises that offerings such as food and drink, home and pet, entertainment and stationery will see more choice than ever before - featuring new greetings card ranges to ‘the most extensive range of toys carried in any Poundland.’

The store will be ‘bright and airy with a modern and contemporary feel’ - meaning it’ll be like most other Poundlands you’ve visited, just a whole lot bigger.

Around a third of the store will be dedicated to Pep clothing and home, offering the ‘widest possible range’ of womenswear, menswear and kidswear from the Poundland clothing brand.

Poundland has become one of the UK’s top 20 clothing retailers, in under seven years and the Glasgow mega-department will have changing rooms for customers’ convenience.

The Pep Home department will include the latest 2023 ranges, including new kitchen storage options, bathroom accessories and soft furnishings. In addition to the classic range of faux plants in the shop, there wil be real live house plants on offer at the new store too.

Glasgow’s Crown Street flagship store will join the growing number of stores in the UK – set to pass 550 this year – to offer chilled and frozen food, and it will be one of around 300 stores across the country getting fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as a selection of beers, wines and spirits.

It will offer a range of small domestic appliances and customers will be able to choose from a broad selection of small domestic appliances from Russell Hobbs, such as toasters, kettles and irons.

The wider than usual range of health and beauty products will include Poundland’s own Make Up Gallery, #6 skincare and brands such as Rimmel and Essence

Poundland director of retail, Darren Kay, said: “We’re looking forward to opening the largest Poundland in Scotland. In fact, some may even say it’s a ‘beezer’ of a store!

“The size of the store means there’s more of our amazing value under one roof across more categories than ever before.

“The first four destination stores of this scale we’ve opened in England have wowed customers and we’re thrilled it’s now time to bring our best offer to Glasgow.

“We can’t wait to open the doors on March 11.”

Poundland are applying for a brown Tourist sign - as they believe their new flagship Poundland store could become a tourist attraction - they haven’t got approval yet, this is just a mock-up by the UK superstore