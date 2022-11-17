A new Forty shop will open at Glasgow Fort today, Thursday, November 17.

Forty Clothing, the Scottish streetwear and fashion brand recognisable from their flagship shop in Royal Exchange Square, arrives at Glasgow Fort today.

The thriving online store and flagship Royal Exchange Square shop will continue to open as normal, as Glasgow Fort provides a different way to shop for fans of the cult-hit brand - which is loved by international DJs and bands, kids, clubbers, and streetwear fans across the UK.

The brand is renowned for its unique, forward-thinking and experimental design, craftsmanship and technology. Over the last eight years, the shop has operated from Glasgow’s city centre - the shop comes from humble beginnings when Scottish fashion industry legend, Gordon Harry Miller, was inspired by his young son’s monster face drawing.

He put it on a T-shirt, quit his executive level job at designer store Cruise and launched a pop-up in the basement of a hairdressers - and just like that, Glasgow’s streetwear brand was born.

Owner Gordon Harry Miller spoke about the new shop, he said: “We talked about different ideas but right away The Fort just felt right. Our key market is the heart of Scotland and that’s the area the centre serves as it’s on the East side of Glasgow. Even the name clicks – we were all feeling Fort-y.

“I will always be passionate about Glasgow and its heritage as a fashion and shopping destination because of my background there, but a lot of people prefer to go somewhere like The Fort – so that’s what we have done.

“We do things differently at Forty, we always have. We love what we do and we love that we get to do it for a living.

“I’m really excited about this opportunity and meeting more of our online customers, as well as showing off our ideas to totally new people.”

Director Gordon Harry Miler stands outside the shopfront of the Glasgow Fort ahead of it’s opening today - Friday, November 17

The new shop perfectly captures the brand’s unique character, with stylish art, design, sound and quirks like the ‘T-shirt grabber machine.’ Miller also promised a tailor made stock for each store - meaning you’ll find different things in each outlet, with exclusives as well as the most popular ranges.

With the buzz around the new shop, Harry is keen to stress he’s not abandoning the city centre – but he insists change is needed to help ALL businesses survive. Harry said:“We are not abandoning the city centre – we have our Royal Exchange Square store and our office is in the city too.

“We are opening up at The Fort as well – that’s important to us. We want to give everyone the choice to find us wherever suits them.

