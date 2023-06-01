Six beaches near Glasgow have won ‘Scotland’s Beach Award’ from the Scottish Environmental Charity ‘Keep Scotland Beautiful.’

A total of 52 beaches across Scotland have been awarded the beach award - most of which are on the east coast in Fife or in the Highlands.

Scotland’s Beach Award celebrates the achievements of well managed beaches across Scotland meaning that visitors and locals can chose where they want to visit with the knowledge that the beach is being looked after for people and the environment.

Fife retains its title as the region with the most awards, boasting 14 winning beaches. Aberdeenshire and East Lothian follow with eight beaches receiving the award.

Nairn Central and Aberdour Silver Sands have now received the accolade consistently for three decades. Additionally, 40 beaches on the list have successfully achieved an award for 10 or more years.

Jamie Ormiston, Awards Officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful said, “Scotland’s Beach Awards are the benchmark for quality, celebrating clean, well-managed and sustainable beaches. Our award-winning beaches demonstrate excellent beach management and we hope that all who visit this year play their part in keeping them beautiful.

“I’d like to thank all those who do so much to protect, maintain and enhance our beaches, protecting the sand and sea for us all to enjoy .”

In order to achieve Scotland’s Beach Award, a range of criteria must be met, including beach safety, access and facilities, and cleanliness.

Focusing on local environmental quality, the award is designed to complement the work undertaken by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency on bathing water quality. The full criteria can be accessed here.

A map showing all the award-winning beaches with directions, facilities and images can be found at www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/beach

1 . Maidens Beach, Maidens Maidens Beach on the west coast down toward the borders - it’s the tenth year in a row that the beach has won an accolade from Keep Scotland Beautiful!

2 . Irvine Beach, Irvine Irvine Beach is one of 52 Scottish beaches to win the award - it’s the second year in a row the beach has won an accolade.

3 . Ayr Beach, Ayr Need to get to a beach in a hurry? (who doesn’t?) - you can get a train directly from Glasgow Central to Ayr in just under an hour then walk from the train station to the beach in about 5 minutes. It’s the second year in a row that the beach has been awarded the title.

4 . ,Prestwick Beach, Prestwick Easily reached from the Ayrshire town of the same name, Prestwick Beach has magnificent views over the Isle of Arran and is known for its spectacular sunsets. It’s the sixth year in a row that the beach has won the title. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

