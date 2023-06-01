Seven beaches near Glasgow named Scotland’s best beaches by Keep Scotland Beautiful Awards
Keep Scotland Beautiful announced the award-winning beaches today!
Six beaches near Glasgow have won ‘Scotland’s Beach Award’ from the Scottish Environmental Charity ‘Keep Scotland Beautiful.’
A total of 52 beaches across Scotland have been awarded the beach award - most of which are on the east coast in Fife or in the Highlands.
Scotland’s Beach Award celebrates the achievements of well managed beaches across Scotland meaning that visitors and locals can chose where they want to visit with the knowledge that the beach is being looked after for people and the environment.
Fife retains its title as the region with the most awards, boasting 14 winning beaches. Aberdeenshire and East Lothian follow with eight beaches receiving the award.
Nairn Central and Aberdour Silver Sands have now received the accolade consistently for three decades. Additionally, 40 beaches on the list have successfully achieved an award for 10 or more years.
Jamie Ormiston, Awards Officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful said, “Scotland’s Beach Awards are the benchmark for quality, celebrating clean, well-managed and sustainable beaches. Our award-winning beaches demonstrate excellent beach management and we hope that all who visit this year play their part in keeping them beautiful.
“I’d like to thank all those who do so much to protect, maintain and enhance our beaches, protecting the sand and sea for us all to enjoy .”
In order to achieve Scotland’s Beach Award, a range of criteria must be met, including beach safety, access and facilities, and cleanliness.
Focusing on local environmental quality, the award is designed to complement the work undertaken by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency on bathing water quality. The full criteria can be accessed here.
A map showing all the award-winning beaches with directions, facilities and images can be found at www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/beach