SQA exam results are expected for students across Glasgow this week - here is everything you need to know about Clearing.

Glasgowstudents will soon receive the results of their SQA exams, and with it, hopefully a place at the university of their choice.

However, this isn’t always the case for some students. Whether it’s not enough space, or not quite getting the grades needed, results day can be tough. But it isn’t always the end of your university hopes.

There are many alternative options, including getting a place via Clearing.

Students have been reassured they will have their exam results 'in good time' by the Scottish Government

So, what is Clearing and how can you apply?

Here’s everything you need to know about the process.

What is Clearing?

Clearing is for students who haven’t met the entry requirements for their chosen course, or haven’t received an offer.

Those who meet these requirements are automatically entered into Clearing on UCAS. This route is also available to late applicants who still wish to attend a university.

According to the UCAS website : “Clearing is how universities and colleges fill any places they still have on their courses.”

If you’re not already holding an offer from a university or college, you can apply for a course using clearing if the course still has available spaces.

The University of Glasgow website has a breakdown of those who are eligible for Clearing, which reads:

You’ve just decided you want to study at university but are applying after 30 June

You haven’t received or accepted any university offers this year

Your predicted grades didn’t go as expected and your university of choice hasn’t accepted you

You’ve changed your mind on what or where you would like to study and have decided to self-released on UCAS

What are the SQA Grade Boundaries for 2022?

According to the SQA website grade boundaries are “set in line with tended demand of the assessment.”

The website also states: “If the assessment did not function as intended, the grade boundaries are adjusted appropriately.”

A breakdown guide of the Grade Boundaries for every exam can be found on the SQA Website. The boundaries are only released on results day.

When does Clearing happen?

You’ll be entered for Clearing on the day you get your SQA exam results which will be 9 August for 2022.

Those who are studying in another part of the UK and want to go to a Scottish university then they will get their A Level results on 18 August 2022, which is when Clearing becomes available to everyone.

When is the deadline for Clearing?

According to the Scottish Government website clearing runs from July to October.

The website also reminds those applying that this is after the deadline for SAAS funding: “This is after the June guarantee date for applying to the Students Awards Agency Scotland (SAAS) to make sure you have funding in place for the start of your course.”

“If you’re going through Clearing, you may or may not have applied for student funding already.”

If you have not applied for funding before applying for Clearing your funding may be delayed and it is advised that you apply as soon as you can.

What universities are there in Glasgow?

Glasgow is home to many institutes that offer a range of courses. Here are a few of the most popular institutes across the city:

University of Glasgow

Glasgow Caledonian

University of Strathclyde

The Glasgow School of Art

Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

Scotland as a whole, has a total of 19 universities, and some of them are ranked as the best in the world.

Not to mention that Scotland is also home to some of the oldest universities in the UK like the famous St Andrews, which is Scotland’s oldest university and the UK’s third oldest.

Each university offers a range of courses with some establishments specialising in certain subjects.

How can I apply for Clearing?

For those who don’t meet the requirements or receive a placement offer, you will automatically be entered into Clearing via UCAS.

However, late applicants can also use Clearing to apply.

When you’re applying to a Scottish university during clearing it’s important to have the necessary information to hand.

Here are the contact details and UCAS codes for universities in Glasgow:

University of Glasgow

UCAS code: G28

Recruitment and International Office

Telephone: 0141 330 5562

Glasgow Caledonian University

UCAS code: GCU G42

Admissions and Enquiry Service

Telephone: 0141 331 3334

The Glasgow School of Art

UCAS code: G43

Student Recruitment

Telephone: 0141 353 4404

Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

UCAS code: R58

Registry

Telephone: 0141 332 4101

University of Strathclyde

UCAS code: S78

International and Recruitment Office