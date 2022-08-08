Glasgow students will soon receive the results of their SQA exams, and with it, hopefully a place at the university of their choice.
However, this isn’t always the case for some students. Whether it’s not enough space, or not quite getting the grades needed, results day can be tough. But it isn’t always the end of your university hopes.
There are many alternative options, including getting a place via Clearing.
So, what is Clearing and how can you apply?
Here’s everything you need to know about the process.
What is Clearing?
Clearing is for students who haven’t met the entry requirements for their chosen course, or haven’t received an offer.
Those who meet these requirements are automatically entered into Clearing on UCAS. This route is also available to late applicants who still wish to attend a university.
According to the UCAS website: “Clearing is how universities and colleges fill any places they still have on their courses.”
If you’re not already holding an offer from a university or college, you can apply for a course using clearing if the course still has available spaces.
The University of Glasgow website has a breakdown of those who are eligible for Clearing, which reads:
- You’ve just decided you want to study at university but are applying after 30 June
- You haven’t received or accepted any university offers this year
- Your predicted grades didn’t go as expected and your university of choice hasn’t accepted you
- You’ve changed your mind on what or where you would like to study and have decided to self-released on UCAS
When does Clearing happen?
You’ll be entered for Clearing on the day you get your SQA exam results which will be 9 August for 2022.
Those who are studying in another part of the UK and want to go to a Scottish university then they will get their A Level results on 18 August 2022, which is when Clearing becomes available to everyone.
When is the deadline for Clearing?
According to the Scottish Government website clearing runs from July to October.
The website also reminds those applying that this is after the deadline for SAAS funding: “This is after the June guarantee date for applying to the Students Awards Agency Scotland (SAAS) to make sure you have funding in place for the start of your course.”
“If you’re going through Clearing, you may or may not have applied for student funding already.”
If you have not applied for funding before applying for Clearing your funding may be delayed and it is advised that you apply as soon as you can.
What universities are there in Glasgow?
Glasgow is home to many institutes that offer a range of courses. Here are a few of the most popular institutes across the city:
- University of Glasgow
- Glasgow Caledonian
- University of Strathclyde
- The Glasgow School of Art
- Royal Conservatoire of Scotland
Scotland as a whole, has a total of 19 universities, and some of them are ranked as the best in the world.
Not to mention that Scotland is also home to some of the oldest universities in the UK like the famous St Andrews, which is Scotland’s oldest university and the UK’s third oldest.
Each university offers a range of courses with some establishments specialising in certain subjects.
How can I apply for Clearing?
For those who don’t meet the requirements or receive a placement offer, you will automatically be entered into Clearing via UCAS.
However, late applicants can also use Clearing to apply.
When you’re applying to a Scottish university during clearing it’s important to have the necessary information to hand.
Here are the contact details and UCAS codes for universities in Glasgow:
University of Glasgow
UCAS code: G28
Recruitment and International Office
Telephone: 0141 330 5562
Glasgow Caledonian University
UCAS code: GCU G42
Admissions and Enquiry Service
Telephone: 0141 331 3334
The Glasgow School of Art
UCAS code: G43
Student Recruitment
Telephone: 0141 353 4404
Royal Conservatoire of Scotland
UCAS code: R58
Registry
Telephone: 0141 332 4101
University of Strathclyde
UCAS code: S78
International and Recruitment Office
Telephone: 0141 548 2814