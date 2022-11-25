The new book set to release next week has been described as a cross between Still Game and Game of Thrones.

A Glasgow author is set to release her new urban fantasy book ‘Before Again’ - the first in a series of novels set in Glasgow that have been described as ‘Still Game meets Game of Thrones’.

Claire S Duffy is set to release the first novel in the Shadow City series next week, November 30. Before Again follows Kirsty McIvar - a Glaswegian who’s been living in Glasgow for the last ten years, but returns to the city to attend her late grandmothers funeral. While the protaganist wanders around old haunts she encounters a man being burned alive at an old shipyard - Kirsty saves the man and in the process rips a hole in the fabric of time.

This is the impetus that drives the story forward - as the protagonist must battle raiding vikings and hunt down a serial killer brought to modern day - heavily inspired by Bible John. The book is described as a meeting between Still Game and Game of Thrones due to it’s down to earth dry Glasgow humour mixed with the urban fantasy time travelling elements reminiscent of Game of Thrones - alongside a few naughty bits, which even let to the short-lived production title; ‘the anti-outlander’.

Author Claire S Duffy spoke to GlasgowWorld about the upcoming novel, she said:”The novel is a time travel urban fantasy set in Glasgow that’s really a love letter to the city and its history.

“The protagonist Kirsty tears a fabric of time by saving a viking from being sacrificed in a ritual at an old shipyard - this releases loads of historical Glaswegians into the modern day from the villain inspired by Bible John, to people like St Mungo, Charles Rennie Mackintosh, and Kate Cranston - and even lesser known historical figures like ‘Big Rachel’.

“I was interested in exploring the lesser known aspects of Glasgow’s story - I grew up in the states and everyone’s idea of Scotland is that we all speak gaelic and live in a land that has castles and lochs - when really the only castle I knew was castlemilk. I wanted to show off the urban identity of Scotland - so people can get more of an idea of the real Scotland.

“I wanted to feature the kick arse feminist values of Glasgow as well - many people think of Glasgow as a very macho city, when in reality the culture is incredibly matriarchal. Just think who’s the head of your family? It’s your granny!”

The story is entirely Glasgow-based - the main character lives in an abandoned house in Pollokshields - much of the story happens in the southside of the city, but there’s landmarks from all over the city that feature. Such as the rammy between the viking war band and the young team out for a smoke between clubs.

Kirsty is joined in the story by her great-grandfather who is pulled forward in time and is evidently younger than the main character. Claire spoke more about what inspired the book, she said:”It’s an idea I’ve had for years - but it’s lockdown that made me sit down and do it. I was going for walks in the city and coming across really cool buildings that I’d never noticed and that really got me thinking about the history of the city.

“I’m from Shawlands so quite a lot of the book takes place in the Southside, so a lot of locations are meaningful to me - like my gran’s school or where my grandad used to work, the firehouse on Ingram Street.

“I’ve always had a real fascination with time travel. When I was wee I had a recurring make-believe game where I would go and meet my mum and grandma when they were my age.”