Every episode to be available as streaming service acquires all 27 series of Glasgow police drama Taggart in a deal with the show’s creator, STV Studios.

All 110 episodes of the Glasgow detective series, which originally ran from 1983 to 2010, is now available on 5’s streaming service. Created by Glenn Chandler, Taggart follows a team of detectives from Maryhill CID as they investigate complex and often grisly murder cases. The show gave early screen appearances to actors including Jason Isaacs, Alan Cumming, Dougray Scott, Celia Imrie and Mark Bonnar.

42 years after its first episode aired, STV Studios has licensed the the series for broadcast in over 140 territories worldwide.

Cherry Vantreen, Director, Acquisitions and Co-Productions at 5 and Paramount UK, said: “Taggart is one of the UK’s most iconic detective dramas and we’re thrilled to welcome it to our line-up on 5. It’s a timeless favourite that perfectly complements our growing catalogue of quality drama boxsets.”

Camilla Cope, Commercial Director at STV Studios, said: “A generation has passed since Taggart’s original run came to an end in 2010, but the love for this iconic cornerstone of Scottish television history has never waned. Its gritty realism and authentic portrayal of Glasgow had a significant influence on future crime dramas – not just in the UK, but globally too. Taggart remains a hugely important part of STV Studios’ legacy and we’re delighted to have found the show a new streaming home on 5.”

While primarily a television series, the Taggart franchise had a major cultural impact in the 1990s, with several feature-length specials that were broadcast as films. 'Black Orchid' is a standout example, showcasing the classic police procedural formula set against the grim and atmospheric backdrop of Glasgow. | STV

Glasgow’s Greatest Television Show

Detective Inspector Jim Taggart, presided over the mean streets of Glasgow, bringing the city’s criminals to book and solving some inventive murder cases. The crime drama began in 1983 with the miniseries Killer before that famous Taggart title and theme music emerged two years later, and survived actor Mark McManus’s death in 1994.

James MacPherson then Alex Norton played the lead detective until the programme’s conclusion in 2011, with the regular cast including Blythe Duff, Colin McCredie and John Michie. Created by Glenn Chandler, who wrote many of the episodes, Taggart is a part of Glasgow folklore.

