As fans across Scotland prepare for a huge summer of football ahead of the Euros, Tennent’s is helping Scots get to Germany via a nail-biting race, starting in Glasgow and arriving in time to watch Scotland play the opening match of the 2024 European championships.

After officially qualifying in November, Scottish football fans in their tens-of-thousands have started planning their transport and accommodation to experience the magic of Scotland competing on the global stage once again. But with the high demand, rooms are booking up, and seats on planes are few and far between, making it tough for desperate supporters who want to go.

Thankfully, Scotland’s favourite beer is on hand. Tennent’s will send six lucky football fans to this year’s host nation, Germany - but only for those willing to take on an epic 1,200 mile challenge, to be filmed for an online mini-series, and narrated by Scots comedian Iain Stirling.

Tennent’s is seeking three dedicated teams of two who will race from Hampden to Munich, using only public transport, all against the clock.

Throughout their travels, each team will face twists and challenges bound to bring back fond memories of the national team’s journey to qualification, while answering riddles to gain advantages at some of Europe’s biggest sporting venues. Special guest appearances from Scottish football legends, ex and current, will surprise teams along the way, offering a helping hand at different stages of the journey.

The first team to reach the finish line will join the Tartan Army in Germany for the length of the group stages. In addition, the winners will receive an incredible prize package, including flights and accommodation with the Scotland team for a future away game, a Scotland season pass for upcoming home games, a Perfect Draft Machine with Tennent’s Lager Kegs, a pair of John McGinn signed glasses and much, much more.

Each step of the way will be captured for an online mini-series, narrated by Love Island’s very own Iain Stirling, giving fans the opportunity to keep up to date with the race progress.

To be in with a chance of embarking on the long road to Germany, fans should head to the Tennent’s website to enter.

Tennent's have launched their race to Germany - where Scots can apply to race for an online mini-series with the winner winning free tickets to Scotland's opening match at the Euros 2024.

Hazel Alexander, Senior Brand Manager at Tennent’s said: “This summer of sport is going to be massive, and we’ll be backing Scotland all the way as they play their first away international championship for more than 25 years. We know just how important the beautiful game is to Scots across the country, and the excitement and anticipation in the run up to the tournament will be off the scale.

“The trek to Germany will be the highlight for thousands this summer, and we wanted to make it all the more memorable for those wanting to join the party. That’s why we’re offering a lucky few the opportunity to take on the journey of a lifetime, with the ultimate prize for those who finish first. So, whether you’re in the Tartan Army or would just love to see a game and take in the atmosphere, this could be your chance.

“From McGinn to Robertson, McTominay to McLean, our team is looking solid, and we’ll be cheering on from the sidelines at each and every game. This is Scotland’s year!”

Scotland’s first game kicks off the tournament against host nation Germany on Friday 14th June, followed by Switzerland and Hungary.