GlasgowWorld scouted out the best Black Friday deals we could find around Glasgow to bring you this list.

Still holding out to buy Christmas gifts this year? There’s no better time to buy your loved ones their presents this year - when they’re mega-cheap from Black Friday deals.

GlasgowWorld scouted out the best deals we could find around Glasgow to bring you this list. Enjoy!

Advertisement

Six by Nico Restaurants

Finnieston and Glasgow Southside The uber trendy restaurant brand from Chef Nico Simeone that brings a new six course tasting menu every 6 weeks - each one themed upon a different place, memory.

Two incredible offers available all weekend offering a Six Course Tasting Menu + Wine Pairings for 2 - usually £134 - Black Friday deal is £100 OR Six Course Tasting Menu + Aperitive Cocktail for 2 - usually £89 - Black Friday deal is £70. Sign up in advance on their website for first access. IG: @sixbynico www.sixbynico.co.uk

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, Bath Street Glasgow

Advertisement

Advertisement

Save £15 on annual membership to one of the world’s leading Whisky clubs and access a selection of exceptional and rare casks, malts and members rooms and events - use code SAVE15 at checkout online - Offer ends midnight November 27.

The Loveable Rogue, Great Western Road

Glasgow’s coolest gastropub, who recently announced a second site in the city’s East End offers a discount voucher Black Friday deal with a £100 voucher for £70, £70 voucher for £50 and a £50 voucher for £35. With fresh, home-cooked dishes at the heart of their inspiration for The Loveable Rogue, you’ll enjoy some of the best comfort foods Glasgow has to offer alongside a wide selection of wines, locally brewed ales, beers, spirits and classic cocktails.

111 by Modou, Kelvinside

Advertisement

An eclectic tasting experience from young Chef Modou. His quirky Kelvinside restaurant is offering a Six Course Tasting menu + Appetite for 2 for £65 (usually £93) OR a Six Course Tasting menu and matching wine for 2 for £95 (usually priced at £136). Purchase before Monday November 28.

Chateau-X, Finnieston

Advertisement

Glasgow’s most luxurious chateaubriand experience offers the most affordable dinner for two with this limited promotion. Their black Friday offers include Flat Iron Steak + a Bottle of Wine for 2 for £30 (usually £50) OR Chateaubriand Steak + a Bottle of Wine for 2 for £50 (usually £70). Sign up in advance on their website for first access.

Buchanan Galleries

Advertisement

The outlet are running a huge Black Friday deal - with prices slashed at major outlets in the shopping centre, including:

Pandora (up to 30% off jewellery)

Hollister (30% off everything)

Lakeland (up to 40% off KitchenAid and up to 25% off Lakeland Electricals)

The Fragrance Shop (up to 80% off)

Trespass (up to 60% off)

Crew Clothing (30% off outerwear and footwear)

Radley London (up to 50% off)

Smiggle (up to 40% off)

Superdrug (up to 60% off)

Thomas Sabo (15% off everything)

Boux Avenue (20% off everything)

Phase Eight (20% off)

Levi’s (up to 50% off everything)

River Island (20% off)

ARRAN (40% off hand care)

Glasgow Fort