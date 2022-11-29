The Clayton Hotel opened for business in Glasgow today (29 November), creating 100 jobs in the city within the converted A-listed Custom House building.

Dalata Hotel Group Plc, the largest hotel operator in Ireland, today officially opened the Group’s 50th hotel, Clayton Hotel Glasgow City, creating 100 jobs locally.

Clayton Hotel Glasgow City is the Group’s first Clayton hotel in Scotland, following the opening of Maldron Hotel Glasgow in August 2021. The hotel marks the Group’s 17th hotel in the UK, where it operates 11 Clayton hotels and six Maldron hotels - with four hotels under construction in Brighton, Manchester, Liverpool, and London.

Situated on Clyde Street on the site of the city’s Grade A-listed Custom House building, Clayton Hotel Glasgow City is a four-star property that is part of a significant restoration of the historical area. The refurbished listed building serves as the entrance to the hotel with the reception, public area, ballroom, and event spaces all located here.

Adjacent to the historic building and connected, in part, by a glazed ceiling, the stylish ultra-modern hotel also houses the Custom House Bar & Restaurant. Climbing 16 storeys high, the hotel provides a striking juxtaposition of old and new architecture.

The luxurious new hotel is just a short stroll from Glasgow’s famed Buchanan Street with easy access to the rest of the city’s Style Mile areas as well as the world-renowned OVO Hydro Arena, Scottish Event Campus, and the Science Centre.

The room interiors in the new hotel.

Additionally, its high-spec meeting and event facilities ensure the hotel is an option for business guests. The hotel’s 303 bedrooms offering stunning cityscape or river views, while the terrace on the seventh floor provides a stand-out entertaining space for both corporate and private events, with panoramic views across the city.

The restaurant inside the new hotel.

Integral in the design of the build and in keeping with Dalata’s purpose to grow as an innovative and sustainable international hotel company, was the use of low-carbon technologies. This ensures the hotel, with a BREEAM rating of Excellent, has a more sustainable approach which allows the hotel’s energy demands to be met by minimising the dependence on fossil fuels.

Dermot Crowley, Chief Executive of Dalata Hotel Group said the hotel opening further signals the Company’s continued commitment to its expansion strategy, as well as cementing the group’s confidence in Scotland and the UK market.

The view from the rooftop of the new hotel.

He said: “The opening of our 50th hotel, Clayton Hotel Glasgow City is a significant milestone for us and is a further demonstration of the excellent team we have in Dalata, who continue to deliver on our ambitious growth strategy. We are delighted to expand our presence in Glasgow where we now have over 600 rooms.

“The hotel, our first with investment partners Union Investment, has been expertly developed at Glasgow’s Custom House, an iconic listed building that has been part of Glasgow City for 180 years. This truly stand-out property has been made possible through the hard work of our partners on the project – McAleer and Rushe who constructed the hotel on behalf of the developers Artisan Real Estate and our landlords Union Investment.

The new hotel has plenty of space for events and meetings.

“This is good news for Glasgow’s tourism sector, its business community and its overall economy. We have created 100 new jobs and have already assembled a great team under General Manager, Hazel Galloway who successfully led the team at Maldron Hotel Glasgow City previously. Many of the team have moved to the hotel from other Dalata hotels in the UK, but we have also welcomed many new local faces into the Dalata family as part of this hotel opening.”

The A-listed facade to the hotel.