The Top 10 most popular pubs in Glasgow, according to Glaswegians - including The Scotia, The Admiral, and more
From The Scotia to Solid Rock Cafe; here’s the top 10 most popular Glasgow pubs as voted by our audience
We asked our readers where their favourite place for a pint was in Glasgow - and we have the results ready here for you.
Our fair city is well-known for its many traditional, independent, and chaotic watering holes, many of which have a history dating back decades.
But we wanted to know which was your favourite - and here are your top 10 favourites. So if you fancy a drink or a bite to eat this weekend, look no further than below.
Undefined: gallery
Page 1 of 3