The Top 10 most popular pubs in Glasgow, according to Glaswegians - including The Scotia, The Admiral, and more

From The Scotia to Solid Rock Cafe; here’s the top 10 most popular Glasgow pubs as voted by our audience

By Liam Smillie
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:29 GMT

We asked our readers where their favourite place for a pint was in Glasgow - and we have the results ready here for you.

Our fair city is well-known for its many traditional, independent, and chaotic watering holes, many of which have a history dating back decades.

But we wanted to know which was your favourite - and here are your top 10 favourites. So if you fancy a drink or a bite to eat this weekend, look no further than below.

Solid Rock Cafe near Glasgow Central is Glasgow’s ‘oldest rock bar’ according to the Solid Rock staff - and is one of the most popular pubs as voted by our audience!

1. Solid Rock Cafe

Waxy O’Conners has a vast labyrinthian interior that’s easy to lose your way in - rumour has it there’s few lost souls still wandering the lower floors from St Patrick’s Day 2012 - nonetheless our audience voted it one of their favourite Glasgow pubs

2. Waxy O’Connors

The Three Judges is a Glasgow institution - well-known over the years for its friendly expert staff with a wide range of lagers, ales, and stouts - and was voted by our audience as one of their favourite pubs

3. The Three Judges

The Horse Shoe in Glasgow’s Drury Street was voted one of Glasgow’s favourite pubs by our audience - and even hosted Christopher Walken for a short time during his trip to Glasgow!

4. The Horse Shoe in Glasgow’s Drury Street was voted one of Glasgow’s favourite pubs by our audience.

