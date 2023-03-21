From The Scotia to Solid Rock Cafe; here’s the top 10 most popular Glasgow pubs as voted by our audience

We asked our readers where their favourite place for a pint was in Glasgow - and we have the results ready here for you.

Our fair city is well-known for its many traditional, independent, and chaotic watering holes, many of which have a history dating back decades.

But we wanted to know which was your favourite - and here are your top 10 favourites. So if you fancy a drink or a bite to eat this weekend, look no further than below.

1 . Solid Rock Cafe Solid Rock Cafe near Glasgow Central is Glasgow’s ‘oldest rock bar’ according to the Solid Rock staff - and is one of the most popular pubs as voted by our audience!

2 . Waxy O’Connors Waxy O’Conners has a vast labyrinthian interior that’s easy to lose your way in - rumour has it there’s few lost souls still wandering the lower floors from St Patrick’s Day 2012 - nonetheless our audience voted it one of their favourite Glasgow pubs

3 . The Three Judges The Three Judges is a Glasgow institution - well-known over the years for its friendly expert staff with a wide range of lagers, ales, and stouts - and was voted by our audience as one of their favourite pubs

4 . The Horse Shoe in Glasgow’s Drury Street was voted one of Glasgow’s favourite pubs by our audience. The Horse Shoe in Glasgow’s Drury Street was voted one of Glasgow’s favourite pubs by our audience - and even hosted Christopher Walken for a short time during his trip to Glasgow!