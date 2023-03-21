Here’s 5 Glasgow flats for the same price as a seven-square metre studio in London - with hobs, a sink, and shower right next to the bed.

A tiny London studio flat - close to David Beckham and Elton John’s west London pads - is so small it is being marketed as a “bolthole” as it cannot be used as a permanent residence or let out.

For the low low price of £150k (although with the housing market as it is it’ll probably go for more than that) you can have the pleasure of laying your head right next to two hot plates meant for cooking as the bed lays right next to the studio ‘kitchen’

Advertisement

Advertisement

And when nature calls? Fear not, for your toilet is in the cupboard - with at least a square metre of storage space too, how thrifty!

The studio flat on Colville Road, Notting Hill. Credit: RightMove/Douglas&Gordon

We took a look at what type of accommodation you can buy in Glasgow for around the same price as the puny London flat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1.Kenmure Avenue, Bishoppbriggs - offers over £150k

For the same price as the bolthole in London, you could be the owner of this flat in the centre of Bishoppbriggs.

For the same price as the ‘bolthole’ in London, you can nab a second floor traditional apartment in the centre of Bishoppbriggs with two bedrooms and one bathroom

Advertisement

Advertisement

Complete with it’s own hallway (imagine that!) plenty of storage, a lounge with space for dining, and a modern kitchen with space for white goods.

The Bishopbriggs property benefits from some open spaces and separate rooms - something the London bolthole is missing

2. Maree Drive, Southside - offers over £160k

Advertisement

Advertisement

For around the same price as the London bolthole - you could live in this Southside cottage flat

For just a bit more than the London flat (although they’re likely to sell for the same final price) you could live out your cottage-core dreams in the Southside of Glasgow.

As an added bonus, the flat has two more bedrooms than the London flat for a total of three bedrooms in the cottage flat - although there’s only one bathroom.

The ‘rarely available’ lower cottage flat occupies a prime position in Glasgow’s Southside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Live out your cottage-core granny flat fantasy’s in the southside property

3. Brunswick Street, Merchant City - offers over £150k

You could live in a luxury flat in the Merchant City for the same price as the London flat.

For the same price as the London bolthole, you could get a flat with one bedroom and one bathroom in the Merchant City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You also benefit from rear communal gardens - which you can overlook by opening twin French doors onto the ornamental Juliette balcony.

With an open plan dining area, lounge and kitchen - the flat has plenty of space.

The Merchant City flat has a lot more space and light than the London bolthole

4. Morrison Street, Southside - offers over £160k

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can be the proud owner of a luxury flat in Southside for the same price as the punt London flat

You can buy a city loft in the Southside to get a taste of ‘living of the highest echelon’ in Glasgow - according to the estate agents.

With two bedrooms and two baths, the swish building was converted to luxury flats in 2000.

The accommodation comprises a grand security controlled entrance way, a spacious twin aspect lounge/dining/kitchen. There are two large bedrooms with an ensuite and a principal bathroom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, the property has double glazing, wet electric heating and separate storage. There is access to secure underground parking with a reserved space, a resident’s communal courtyard and a well-appointed gym.

The Southside flat has plenty of space to use

5. Jackson Place, Bearsden - offers over £150k

Jackson Place in Bearsden goes for the same price as the London bolthole

Advertisement

Advertisement

For £150k you could be the owner of ‘an extremely smart’ one-bedroom, one-bath Luxury Flat on the redevelopment site of the former Canniesburn Hospital.

The flat comes with a bright southwest outlook, high ceilings (2.68m), and a well equipped kitchen.

The Bearsden flat has much more space than the London flat

This one-bedroom Flat is within the Oak View Apartments, a high rise block that was originally the hospital’s plastic surgery unit - you can’t get more boujee than that.

Advertisement