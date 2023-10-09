Fly away for the October Week: The top 8 cheapest holiday destinations from Glasgow Airport
Some of the best holiday locations you can fly to from Glasgow Airport during the October Week
With the rain already hammering down on Glasgow in early October, you might have already got the urge to book up for a couple of days away in the sun to relax.
The October Week is the perfect time to get away with the family with the kids with there being plenty of great destinations to fly to direct from Glasgow Airport.
Using data from Skyscanner, we worked out the least expensive flights from Glasgow Airport during the school holidays with there being plenty of great European cities to head to in Poland, Belgium and Portugal.