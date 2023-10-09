Some of the best holiday locations you can fly to from Glasgow Airport during the October Week

With the rain already hammering down on Glasgow in early October, you might have already got the urge to book up for a couple of days away in the sun to relax.

The October Week is the perfect time to get away with the family with the kids with there being plenty of great destinations to fly to direct from Glasgow Airport.

Using data from Skyscanner, we worked out the least expensive flights from Glasgow Airport during the school holidays with there being plenty of great European cities to head to in Poland, Belgium and Portugal.

1 . Dublin If you fancy heading off during the October week across the Irish Sea to Dublin where there is plenty to do with the family. Flights for a four day break will set you back £32 between 17-21 October. Photo: Damien Storan

2 . Brussels With an in-service day on Friday, you can fly direct to Brussels for the weekend from Glasgow for £78 return. Photo: Pixabay

3 . London There is always plenty happening in London with a short city break to the English capital costing £113 for three nights between 16-19 October. Photo: Google