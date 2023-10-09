Register
BREAKING
Team news: Rangers starting XI v St Mirren named as 4 changes made
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Fly away for the October Week: The top 8 cheapest holiday destinations from Glasgow Airport

Some of the best holiday locations you can fly to from Glasgow Airport during the October Week

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:18 BST

With the rain already hammering down on Glasgow in early October, you might have already got the urge to book up for a couple of days away in the sun to relax.

The October Week is the perfect time to get away with the family with the kids with there being plenty of great destinations to fly to direct from Glasgow Airport.

Using data from Skyscanner, we worked out the least expensive flights from Glasgow Airport during the school holidays with there being plenty of great European cities to head to in Poland, Belgium and Portugal.

If you fancy heading off during the October week across the Irish Sea to Dublin where there is plenty to do with the family. Flights for a four day break will set you back £32 between 17-21 October.

1. Dublin

If you fancy heading off during the October week across the Irish Sea to Dublin where there is plenty to do with the family. Flights for a four day break will set you back £32 between 17-21 October. Photo: Damien Storan

With an in-service day on Friday, you can fly direct to Brussels for the weekend from Glasgow for £78 return.

2. Brussels

With an in-service day on Friday, you can fly direct to Brussels for the weekend from Glasgow for £78 return. Photo: Pixabay

There is always plenty happening in London with a short city break to the English capital costing £113 for three nights between 16-19 October.

3. London

There is always plenty happening in London with a short city break to the English capital costing £113 for three nights between 16-19 October. Photo: Google

You can get a few days break in Krakow with return flights costing £132. There is plenty of history in the city for kids to explore.

4. Krakow

You can get a few days break in Krakow with return flights costing £132. There is plenty of history in the city for kids to explore.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Glasgow AirportDestinationsPolandBelgiumGlasgowEuropePortugal