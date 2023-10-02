What’s on in Glasgow in October: 12 gigs, events and more you need to do this autumn

There is plenty going on in and around Glasgow during October

As the Autumn nights begin to draw in, October is set to be an exciting month for Glasgow with there being plenty going on in the city as the countdown to Halloween begins.

If you are looking to get into full spooky season mode, why not head out pumpkin picking, go along to Spooktacular at Silverburn or enjoy GlasGLOW’s Ghostbusters-inspired show which is expected to welcome 90,000 visitors.

There are also plenty of great concerts going on during the month with the likes of New Order and The Chemical Brothers playing shows at the OVO Hydro who recently celebrated their 10th anniversary at the end of September.

With the kids enjoying a week off school during October Week, there is no shortage of things to do as Glasgow has plenty of great free attractions.

1 . Discover new music at Tenement Trail Scotland’s festival for music discovery, Tenement Trail, has added over 20 more artists to the 2023 line-up who will join headliners Circa Waves plus over 40 other incredible acts on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 October.

2 . See New Order at the OVO Hydro New Order will return to Glasgow for the first time since 2015 and this is a show not to be missed!

3 . Catch a film at the Samizdat Eastern European Film Festival Samizdat Eastern European Film Festival is an audience-focused film festival based in Glasgow. The festival takes place annually at CCA Glasgow and online, on the streaming platform Klassiki, in early autumn with filmings running until October 5.