Following a vote, RMT has confirmed that strike action will be going ahead.

It looks as though those travelling to and from Glasgow are to expect further train disruption.

Following on from the ScotRail strike that saw train services cut by a third due to a pay dispute between union Aslef and ScotRail, strikes are set to affect those travelling further afield to and from Glasgow.

National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport workers (RMT) announced that further strike can be expected in the coming weeks after workers voted in favour of the action.

Railway workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action across Network Rail and the train operating companies.

There was a huge turn out in voters wanting to have their say on the strike action going ahead with 71% of those eligible to vote casting their ballot.

It has been called the biggest endorsement for industrial action by railway workers since privatisation.

So, when and why will the strike take place?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming action.

When is the action planned for?

As of yet there has been no official date confirmed, however, following the vote on 24 May the RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has said that a strike would be organised soon.

RMT union representatives have suggested that the strike may take action at some point in mid June.

He said: "Our NEC will now meet to discuss a timetable for strike action from mid-June, but we sincerely hope ministers will encourage the employers to return to the negotiating table and hammer out a reasonable settlement with the RMT."

Why are union members going on strike?

The strike action comes after a pay and job security dispute.

Train workers are hopeful that through this action they will be able to ensure higher wages, job security and no forced redundancies.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch spoke on the matter following the vote. He said: "Today’s overwhelming endorsement by railway workers is a vindication of the union’s approach and sends a clear message that members want a decent pay rise, job security and no compulsory redundancies.”

The union will now be demanding urgent talks with Network Rail and the 15 train operating companies that were balloted to find a negotiated settlement to the dispute over pay, jobs and safety.

How many RMT members voted in favour of the strike?

Around 40,000 RMT members who work for Network Rail and other train companies in the UK were balloted to vote.

The vote had a huge turn out with 71% of those eligible to vote, with 89% of those voting in favour of strike action and 11% voting against.

What rail companies are affected by the strike?

Here is the full list of train services where staff have voted for strike action:

Network Rail

Chiltern Railways,

Cross Country Trains,

Greater Anglia,

LNER,

East Midlands Railway,

c2c,

Great Western Railway,

Northern Trains,

South Eastern

South Western Railway

Transpennine Express,

Avanti West Coast,

West Midlands Trains

The following company voted for action short of strike:

GTR (including Gatwick Express)

How will trains to and from Glasgow be affected?

Judging by the list of confirmed companies taking part in the strike there may be some disruption to trains departing from and arriving at Glasgow.

Customers are advised to check with their train company before travel and keep up to date on the latest updates via their website.

The following train companies travel to and from Glasgow and are taking part in the strike action, meaning that your train journey may see some disruption:

Cross Country Trains

Cross Country uses Glasgow stations frequently and is one of the only companies to do direct trains from Glasgow to destinations like Newcastle.

The following are just some of the routes from and to Glasgow that may be affected by the strike action:

Newcastle

Motherwell

Brewick Upon-Tweed

Edinburgh

Alnmouth

Morpeth

York

Darby

You can find out more information by visiting the official route map for Cross Country trains.

Avanti West Coast

Avanti West runs trains from Glasgow Central as far as London meaning that some train journeys going anywhere in between may be affected by the strike action.

The following are just some of the destinations on the Glasgow Central to London journey:

Motherwell

Lockerbie

Carlisle

Penrith

Blackpool North

Warrington Bank Quay

Tamworth

Northampton

London Euston

You can find out more about where this service runs at the official route map for Avanti West Coast.

LNER

The main places this company runs trains are York, Doncaster, Peterborough and London.

However, they are a popular choice for those travelling from Glasgow to London, and stops such as Edinburgh, Newcastle, and York in between.