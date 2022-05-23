A new temporary ScotRail timetable is now in place due to strike action from drivers.

Temporary timetables will start on Monday (May 23) with revised timetables for Saturdays and Sundays to be introduced in the future.

ScotRail says that a number of train drivers have not made themselves available for overtime or rest day working due to possible strike action.

A third of services have been cancelled indefinitely amid the drivers’ pay dispute (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Services impacted include those between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh - via Shotts, via Falkirk High, and via Airdrie and Bathgate.

The last trains on the Edinburgh-Glasgow main line will leave at 10:15pm in each direction compared to 11:45pm, which was the norm

Also the Glasgow-Aberdeen has been reduced to two-hourly. The last train from Glasgow to Aberdeen will now depart at 6.41pm, instead of 9.40pm. The Glasgow to Mallaig service, which usually leaves at 6.21pm, now departs at 12.22pm.

Between Glasgow and Ayr, the last train will now leave Central Station at 10.00pm rather than 12.15am.

How are local Glasgow trains affected?

Services in and around Glasgow that are impatced are:

Glasgow – Milngavie/Dumbarton/Balloch/Helensburgh

Glasgow Queen Street - Falkirk Grahamston

Glasgow - Ardrossan/Largs/Stranraer/Ayr

Glasgow - Barrhead/Kilmarnock/Dumfries/Carlisle

Glasgow - Cathcart/Newton/Neilston

Glasgow - East Kilbride/Barrhead/Kilmarnock

Glasgow - Gourock/Wemyss Bay

Glasgow - Maryhill/Anniesland

Glasgow - Paisley Canal

First and last trains for local Glasgow routes

Milngavie/Dumbarton/Balloch/Helensburgh

The first train from Helensburgh Central to Glasgow Central is 5.54am and the last 8.02pm. The first train from Larkhall via Glasgow Central is 7.03am and the last is 8.01pm. Find out more here.

Glasgow Queen Street - Falkirk Grahamston

The first Glasgow Queen Street to Falkirk Grahamston train, via Cumbernauld is at 6.26am and the last is 7.25pm. The first Falkirk Grahsmston train to Glasgow Queen Street is at 7.47am and the last is 8.46pm. Find out more here.

Glasgow - Ardrossan/Largs/Stranraer/Ayr

The first train from Glasgow Central is 6.15am and the last is 10pm. The first train from Stranraer to Glasgow is 7am and the last is 1.02pm. The final train on this route to Glasgow runs from Ayr and leave at 9.45pm. Find out more here.

Glasgow - Barrhead/Kilmarnock/Dumfries/Carlisle

The first train from Glasgow Central to Carlisle is 7.07am and the last is 7.13pm. The first train from Carlisle to Glasgow Cetral is ay 6.07am and the last is 5.58pm. Find out more here.

Glasgow - Cathcart/Newton/Neilston

The first train from Glasgow Central to Newton is at 6.34am and the last leaves at 7.45pm. The first Glasgow Central train to Neilston is 06.3am and the last is 7.35pm.

The first Newton train to Glasgow Central is 7.15am and the first Neilston train is 7.26am. The last Newton train is 8.19pm and Neilston train is 8.28pm. Find out more here.

Glasgow - East Kilbride/Barrhead/Kilmarnock

The first Glasgow Central to East Kilbride train is 6.12am and the last is 10.17pm. The first Glasgow Centrail train to Barrhead is 6.52am and the last leaves at 7.33pm. The first Glasgow Central train to Kilmarnock is 7.07am and the last is 7.33pm.

The first East Kilbride train to Glasgow is 7.20am and the last is 8.27pm. The first Barrhead to Glasgow train is 7.49am and last is 8.51pm. The first Kilmarnock train to Glasgow train is 7.20am and last is 8.27pm.

Find out more here.

Glasgow - Gourock/Wemyss Bay

The first Glasgow Central to Gourock train is 5.54am and the last is 10.06pm. The first Glasgow Central train to Wemyss Bay is 7.50am and the last leaves at 7.37pm.

The first Gourock to Glasgow Central train is 5.20am and the last is 9pm. The first Weymss Bay train is 7.54am and last is 7.48pm. Find out more here.

Glasgow - Maryhill/Anniesland

The first Glasgow Queen Street train to Anniesland is 7.03am and the last is 6.03pm. The first Anniesland to Glasgow train is 7.28am and the last is 6.35pm. Find out more here.

Glasgow - Paisley Canal

The first Glasgow Central to Paisley Canal train is 7.12am and the last is 7.12pm. The first Paisley Canal train to Glasgow Central is 7.35am and the last is 7.35pm. Find out more here.

What is the ScotRail strike about?

The strike is due to a pay dispute between Aslef and Scotrail. The drivers union Aslef had balloted members for strike action after they rejected a 2.2% pay offer.