ScotRail announced a temporary train timetable on Monday 23 May, as they have been forced to axe 700 trains a day due to an ongoing pay dispute with Aslef (the trade union for train drivers).
The disruption caused is expected to last several weeks, causing chaos for people travelling in and out of Glasgow.
Most Popular
The last trains departing Scotland’s main cities are all seeing services drastically reduced, with some of these journeys up to four hours earlier than usual.
The rail giant is receiving backlash from customers, as football fans and gig-goers are now unable to use trains to travel home after events - for the foreseeable future.
When are the last trains from and to Glasgow?
The last train to Glasgow from Edinburgh, was previously 11.45pm, but the timetable has moved this journey to 10.15pm instead.
The Glasgow to Aberdeen service will no longer leave the station at 9.40pm, it will now be departing at 6.41pm.
The last train in the evening leaving from Perth to Glasgow is now 8.14pm, which has been brought forward from 10.48pm.
The change will cause chaos with regular commuters from Glasgow to Lambert, as there are now no trains available at peak rush-hour times, between 5pm and 6pm.
Who will be affected by the change?
These changes will be disastrous for those who have already booked events or gigs in Glasgow, as many use trains to get to and from events in the city.
Glasgow has a long list of venues that regularly host International music acts, comedians, and sports events. These venues, including SWG3, O2 Academy and the Hydro, will all be affected by the Scotrail timetable changes.
With most evening events lasting up to a couple of hours, attendees from Edinburgh, for example, won’t make the last train back home - now that it’s been brought forward to 10.15pm.
Events and gigs affected by the changes
As well as music events being affected, there will also be issues with fans heading to football matches this June.
The Scotland v Ukraine match on Wednesday, June 1 and Scotland v Armenia match on Wednesday, June 8 at Hampden Park will be affected.
With kick-off for each match at 7.45pm, it is likely fans will need to find another way in which to get home afterwards.
The last trains between Scotland’s main cities are departing stations up to four hours earlier than normal. Therefore many attendees may have to resort to leaving their events early just to be able to travel back home - ruining the experience, in the process.
Here are a list of upcoming gigs in May and June that may be affected:
Tuesday, May 24
Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather – SWG3, Glasgow
The Luka State – Cafe Drummond, Aberdeen
Wednesday, May 25
Midland – O2 Academy Glasgow
Donae-O – The Garage (G2), Glasgow
Thursday, May 26
Lorde – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
The Score – The Garage Glasgow (May 26-27)
Emeli Sande – Oran Mor Glasgow
The Script – Aberdeen P&J Live
Surfbort – King Tuts Glasgow
Paolo Nutini – The Corran Halls Oban (May 26-27)
Friday, May 27
The Script – Glasgow Hydro
Kasabian – Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen
Deco – The Garage G2, Glasgow
Fatherson – Lemon Tree, Aberdeen (May 27-28)
Jelani Blackman – The Poetry Club, Glasgow
The Plastic Youth – King Tuts, Glasgow
Saturday, May 28*
Fatherson – Glasgow Barrowland
Katherine Ryan – Edinburgh Playhouse
Beirut – King Tuts, Glasgow
Happydaze – The Garage Attic Bar, Glasgow
Sunday, May 29*
SOAK – The Caves, Edinburgh
Vanives – Oran Mor Glasgow
Kate Nash – King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow
Monday, May 30
My Chemical Romance – Glasgow Hydro
Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties – Saint Luke’s Glasgow
Bob Vylan – Oran Mor Glasgow
Silky – King Tuts Glasgow
Tuesday, May 31
Paloma Faith – Music Hall Aberdeen
David Gray – Glasgow Hydro
Mc Lars – King Tuts Glasgow
June
Wednesday, June 1
The Smile – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
NOISY – King Tuts, Glasgow
Lizzie Reid – The Glad Cafe, Glasgow (June 1-3)
Tuesday, June 2
Paloma Faith – Usher Hall Edinburgh
Kassidy – Glasgow Barrowland
Friday, June 3
Astrid – Nice N Sleazy, Glasgow
Kelsy Karter – The Garage (Attic Bar), Glasgow
Bloc Party – Glasgow Barrowland
Saturday, June 4*
Run The Jewels – Glasgow Barrowland
Valto – King Tuts, Glasgow
Sunday, June 5*
Blossoms – King Tuts, Glasgow
Mayday Parade – SWG3, Glasgow
The Native – The Garage, Glasgow
Monday, June 6
The Killers - The Falkirk Stadium (June 6-7)
Supergrass - O2 Academy Glasgow
Monday, June 7
Nick Mulvey - King Tuts, Glasgow
Elvis Costello & the Imposters - The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
* Revised timetables for Saturdays and Sundays are to be introduced in the future.