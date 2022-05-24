ScotRail is receiving backlash from customers, as, due to the new timetable, football fans and gig-goers are now unable to use trains to travel home.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ScotRail announced a temporary train timetable on Monday 23 May, as they have been forced to axe 700 trains a day due to an ongoing pay dispute with Aslef (the trade union for train drivers).

The disruption caused is expected to last several weeks, causing chaos for people travelling in and out of Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A third of services have been cancelled indefinitely amid the drivers’ pay dispute (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

The last trains departing Scotland’s main cities are all seeing services drastically reduced, with some of these journeys up to four hours earlier than usual.

The rail giant is receiving backlash from customers, as football fans and gig-goers are now unable to use trains to travel home after events - for the foreseeable future.

When are the last trains from and to Glasgow?

The last train to Glasgow from Edinburgh, was previously 11.45pm, but the timetable has moved this journey to 10.15pm instead.

The Glasgow to Aberdeen service will no longer leave the station at 9.40pm, it will now be departing at 6.41pm.

The last train in the evening leaving from Perth to Glasgow is now 8.14pm, which has been brought forward from 10.48pm.

The change will cause chaos with regular commuters from Glasgow to Lambert, as there are now no trains available at peak rush-hour times, between 5pm and 6pm.

Who will be affected by the change?

These changes will be disastrous for those who have already booked events or gigs in Glasgow, as many use trains to get to and from events in the city.

Glasgow has a long list of venues that regularly host International music acts, comedians, and sports events. These venues, including SWG3, O2 Academy and the Hydro, will all be affected by the Scotrail timetable changes.

With most evening events lasting up to a couple of hours, attendees from Edinburgh, for example, won’t make the last train back home - now that it’s been brought forward to 10.15pm.

Events and gigs affected by the changes

As well as music events being affected, there will also be issues with fans heading to football matches this June.

The Scotland v Ukraine match on Wednesday, June 1 and Scotland v Armenia match on Wednesday, June 8 at Hampden Park will be affected.

With kick-off for each match at 7.45pm, it is likely fans will need to find another way in which to get home afterwards.

The last trains between Scotland’s main cities are departing stations up to four hours earlier than normal. Therefore many attendees may have to resort to leaving their events early just to be able to travel back home - ruining the experience, in the process.

Here are a list of upcoming gigs in May and June that may be affected:

Tuesday, May 24

Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather – SWG3, Glasgow

The Luka State – Cafe Drummond, Aberdeen

Wednesday, May 25

Midland – O2 Academy Glasgow

Donae-O – The Garage (G2), Glasgow

Thursday, May 26

Lorde – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

The Score – The Garage Glasgow (May 26-27)

Emeli Sande – Oran Mor Glasgow

The Script – Aberdeen P&J Live

Surfbort – King Tuts Glasgow

Paolo Nutini – The Corran Halls Oban (May 26-27)

Friday, May 27

The Script – Glasgow Hydro

Kasabian – Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen

Deco – The Garage G2, Glasgow

Fatherson – Lemon Tree, Aberdeen (May 27-28)

Jelani Blackman – The Poetry Club, Glasgow

The Plastic Youth – King Tuts, Glasgow

Saturday, May 28*

Fatherson – Glasgow Barrowland

Katherine Ryan – Edinburgh Playhouse

Beirut – King Tuts, Glasgow

Happydaze – The Garage Attic Bar, Glasgow

Sunday, May 29*

SOAK – The Caves, Edinburgh

Vanives – Oran Mor Glasgow

Kate Nash – King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

Monday, May 30

My Chemical Romance – Glasgow Hydro

Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties – Saint Luke’s Glasgow

Bob Vylan – Oran Mor Glasgow

Silky – King Tuts Glasgow

Tuesday, May 31

Paloma Faith – Music Hall Aberdeen

David Gray – Glasgow Hydro

Mc Lars – King Tuts Glasgow

June

Wednesday, June 1

The Smile – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

NOISY – King Tuts, Glasgow

Lizzie Reid – The Glad Cafe, Glasgow (June 1-3)

Tuesday, June 2

Paloma Faith – Usher Hall Edinburgh

Kassidy – Glasgow Barrowland

Friday, June 3

Astrid – Nice N Sleazy, Glasgow

Kelsy Karter – The Garage (Attic Bar), Glasgow

Bloc Party – Glasgow Barrowland

Saturday, June 4*

Run The Jewels – Glasgow Barrowland

Valto – King Tuts, Glasgow

Sunday, June 5*

Blossoms – King Tuts, Glasgow

Mayday Parade – SWG3, Glasgow

The Native – The Garage, Glasgow

Monday, June 6

The Killers - The Falkirk Stadium (June 6-7)

Supergrass - O2 Academy Glasgow

Monday, June 7

Nick Mulvey - King Tuts, Glasgow

Elvis Costello & the Imposters - The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall