Cameron House to reopen this month - with new suites and cocktail bar

The luxury hotel will reopen this month after extensive refurbishments following a fatal fire.

Loch View one bedroom suite

What’s happening: The team behind the five star resort has shared a new walkthrough video and imagery which shows the hotel’s new grand foyer, the library complete with signature Timorous Beastie’s wallpaper, and the brand-new Lobby Bar.

The new-look Cameron House: Situated in the heart of the Loch Lomond & Trossachs National Park, Cameron House Hotel will offer 140 guest bedrooms, including 24 luxury suites, that have been individually designed with Timorous Beasties headboards and soft furnishings.

Food and drink at Cameron House: New features include the lobby bar, which will serve cocktails, champagne and Cameron House’s Signature Afternoon Tea. The Cameron Leisure Club and The Tavern Bar have also been remodelled.

As well as this, award-winning Scottish chefs Paul Tamburrini and Martin Wishart will lead the hotel’s new fine dining restaurant; Tamburrini & Wishart. The new restaurant will offer a contemporary dining experience with seasonal produce at its heart.

Diners can look forward to enjoying a five-course tasting menu that will change every two weeks, and a three-course lunch menu.

Cameron House resort: The wider Cameron House Resort is also home to an award-winning spa complete with a rooftop infinity pool, an 18-hole championship golf course, and a 234-berth marina.

Guests can enjoy an array of water activities along the banks of Loch Lomond, including speed boat and jet-skiing trips, kayaking and katakanu excursions, as well as paddle boarding, fresh water fishing, or champagne cruises onboard the Celtic Warrior.

Why the hotel has been closed: The main hotel building dates back to the 17th century but was almost completely destroyed in a fatal fire in 2017.

New guest rooms: The former baronial mansion is now known as The Auld House and will be home to 14 suites complete with furnishings and designs influenced by Glasgow-based Timorous Beasties as well as luxurious touches including cashmere throws by Johnstons of Elgin.

The resort’s exclusive rooms include The Cameron,The Tower Suites and The Cameron Suite, a duplex penthouse with two separate terraces affording unrivalled views of its surroundings. The double-height space features its own private bar.

Located in the original mansion tower, The Tower Suite has a living area and access to complimentary private Champagne cruise around Loch Lomond.

Drawing on inspiration from the reinstated hotel’s new décor and reimagined suites, Johnstons of Elgin has developed a bespoke tartan, the Cameron House tartan. Its colours reflect the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond and heather-dappled glens.

Andy Roger, Resort Director at Cameron House, said: “We are very much looking forward to reopening on 20th September 2021 and excited to be able to share this glimpse of the hotel, which has been meticulously restored over the past three years.

“We’re enormously proud to be opening our doors once again, welcoming both our returning guests and new faces to our beautiful resort. Completely remodelled to the highest standards, guests can enjoy a truly luxurious experience while relaxing in the beautiful surroundings of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs national park.”