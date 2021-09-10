Cocktail of the week: Banana peel old fashioned from AFS

This rum version of an old fashioned is our cocktail of the week.

Adam Parsons, the head bartender and bar manager at AFS shares how to create a banana peel old fashioned.

This is a simple twist on the classic, and is easy to make at home.

Ingredients

50ml discarded banana rum

10ml of spiced lime syrup (lime, cinnamon, Chinese five spice and cloves infused into a simple sugar syrup)

1 dash Fee Brother’s Aztec chocolate bitters

1 dash Fee Brother’s black walnut bitters

Ice

Orange peel to garnish

Method

Add all the ingredients to a large jug.

Add ice and mix with a bar spoon until you get your preferred dilution.