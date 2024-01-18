These are the most booked holiday destinations from Glasgow and Scotland with Barrhead Travel in January 2024

Glasgow-based travel agency Barrhead Travel, has shared their most popular bookings amongst Glaswegian holidaymakers this year following an 'early January boom in bookings.

The trends follow a record booking weekend for the travel agent as people secure their getaways for 2024. January is typically the most popular month to book a holiday and the travel agency say it is predicting that this month will be one of their busiest on record as customers take advantage of early booking discounts and deals.

The favourite destinations for Barrhead Travel’s Scottish customers in 2024 include European hotspots such as Tenerife and Alicante, while cruising holidays from Southampton are also amongst the most popular choices this year.

All-inclusive holidays remain the most popular type of holidays for summer 2024, accounting for more than 35% of bookings. Alongside demand for the all-inclusive holiday, there is a noticeable growth in cruising particularly amongst families and couples, which the travel agent firm says points to interest in seeking great value-for-money, as well as an expanding cruise market. It notes that the number of holidaymakers aged under 40 choosing to cruise has grown by over 30% since 2019.

The travel firm has revealed that other types of holidays on the rise include touring and adventure, which is up 110% from 2023, as well as solo travel (up 19% in 2023) and multi-generational bookings (up by 29% in 2023).

Booking data from Barrhead Travel indicates that holidaymakers are seeking out longer breaks, with the average length of stay now at ten days – up from nine in 2023. Holidaymakers are also choosing to upgrade both travel and hotels, with higher room categories and business class bookings seeing an increase by up to 30% compared with 2023.

1 . Tenerife A British holiday destination classic - Tenerife on the Canary Islands is the most popular destination amongst Glaswegian holidaymakers at Barrhead Travel

2 . Mallorca Hopping over to another reliable British holiday destination, Mallorca on the Balearic Islands is the second most booked destination amongst holidaymakers at Barrhead Travel Photo: JAIME REINA

3 . Alicante Alicante in Spain came in as the third most popular destination for customers at Barrhead Travel