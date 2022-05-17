Barrhead Travel has revealed Seville as the number one booked location in the week leading up to the Europa League final, overtaking popular destinations including Tenerife and Orlando.
Thousands of Rangers fans have been jetting off to Spain as their club prepares for the final against Eintracht Frankfurt.
The data comes after Barrhead Travel secured two chartered flights direct from Scotland to Seville exclusively for Rangers fans to enjoy the UEFA Europa League final.
Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, said: “For the first time, Seville has been the number one booked location for us over a week, and it’s no coincidence the UEFA Europa League final takes place the same time. We’ve also seen in a big increase in bookings in the surrounding areas, including Malaga and Faro.
“We’re pleased that we have been able to help hundreds of fans go on the trip of a lifetime and realise their dreams of being in the city where their team will play in a European final.”