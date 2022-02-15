Storm Dudley: ScotRail cancels trains due to weather warnings

ScotRail trains will stop early on Wednesday 16 February over yellow and amber weather warnings in place for Storm Dudley.

ScotRail made the announcement on social media, writing: ““Scotland is bracing itself for Storm Dudley tomorrow.

“The welfare of our customers and staff is most important, so for safety reasons most ScotRail train services will shut down from 4pm on Wednesday.”

The RNLI warned adverse weather conditions could make seas “treacherous”, urging people to take extra care in coastal areas.

Storm Dudley is to hit northern areas of the UK hard later this week, and Glasgow is set to take the brunt of it.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for strong winds across the city and much of the south and south west of Scotland.

The warning is in place from 6pm on Wednesday evening until 9am on Thursday morning.