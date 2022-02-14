Here’s what we know so far about the storm and what impact it is expected to have on Glasgow

Storm Dudley is to hit northern areas of the UK hard later this week, and Glasgow is set to take the brunt of it.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for strong winds across the city and much of the south and south west of Scotland.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning is in place from 6pm on Wednesday evening until 9am on Thursday morning.

The storm could pose a danger to life, but what else has the Met Office told us to expect?

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, and some roads and bridges are likely to close, leading to longer journey times and cancellations.

Probably some fallen trees and damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

The first taste of the storm will be at 3pm, when gusts of around 50mph will be felt in the Glasgow area.

Heavy rain will also be an issue as it looks set to linger for most of the evening.

By midnight on Thursday, gusts are expected to reach around 54 mph, making for a tough night of trying to sleep in Glasgow and beyond.

As Thursday progresses, we can expect to see the rain ease. However, the wind and a ‘feels like’ temperature of -1°C will make for a bitterly cold start in the city.

The warning is set to expire at 9am on Thursday, but the strong gusts are expected to stay until well into the day.

It is anticipated that the gusts will only drop to 30mph by around 6pm, meaning that Thursday will be a day to try and avoid being outside.

Strathclyde weather forecast

Tonight:

Dry with clear periods and touch of frost at first. Temperatures recovering after midnight with band of rain moving eastwards later tonight. Snow likely over higher ground of north Argyll. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

Tuesday:

Overnight rain quickly clearing then a bright day with sunny spells. Scattered showers following, turning wintry on hills. Feeling cold in the strong westerly wind. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Heavy rain on Wednesday followed by blustery showers, turning wintry on Thursday. Becoming very windy with gales or severe gales. Staying cold on Friday with heavy sleet and snow possible.