The plush restaurant boasts a multi-course menu inspired by the city’s artisan producers, foragers and farmers

A Glasgow restaurant has today been named one the best restaurants for fine dining in the UK according to Tripadvisor , the world’s largest travel guidance platform.

The Gannet in Finnieston scooped seventh place in the Top 10 UK Fine Dining Restaurants category at the Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards 2022.

The Argyle Street restaurant has become a staple in the fabric of the Glasgow food scene thanks to its seasonally changing multi-course menu inspired by the city’s artisan producers, foragers and farmers.

The Gannet boasts a 4.5/5 rating on Tripadvisor , with customers praising the restaurant for its ‘novel and delicious’ food, ‘chilled’ atmosphere and ‘beautifully stylish’ decor.

Advertisement

Lauren Murphy, vice president and GM of Hospitality Solutions at Tripadvisor , said: “Dining out is an internationally beloved pastime: for many restaurant-goers.

“It’s frequenting their favourite neighbourhood eatery and for others, it’s snagging a table at a top-rated restaurant on holiday.

“More than half of consumers in a recent survey told us that food is the most exciting component of their trip.”

Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards - restaurant awards results in full

Top 10 Everyday Eats Restaurants in the UK

Advertisement

Top 10 Date Night Restaurants in the UK

Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in the UK

Top 10 Hidden Gems in the UK

Advertisement

Top 10 Picture-Perfect Restaurants in the World