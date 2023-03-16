Watch:Snoop Dogg greeted at airport by Still D.R.E on bagpipes ahead of Glasgow gig

Ahead of tonight’s Hydro gig, Snoop was caught stepping to a bagpipe cover of Still D.R.E.

Snoop Dogg has returned to Glasgow today ahead of his gig at the Hydro tonight, March 16, and he was greeted by a bagpipe player and a rendition of ‘Still D.R.E’ when he landed at the airport.

Ross Ainslie, a professional piper, was there to welcome Snoop Dogg when he arrived on the runway today. He gave a rendition of Still D.R.E while Snoop can be seen stepping and grooving to the drone of the pipes before getting into his car to be taken to the Hydro ahead of tonight’s gig.

Ross Ainslie is a popular piper, who was given the opportunity to greet Snoop as he landed. Ainslie just played at Celtic Connections this year, has featured on the setlist of a range of trad-festivals, and just last year released an album ‘Live at the Gorbals’ - you can get a better idea of the piper by following him on Instagram.

From the West Coast to the East End

The west coast rap legend has spent some time in Glasgow at various concerts throughout his 30 year career, and he is a self-professed Celtic fan - check out our article on unlikely celebrity Celtic and Rangers fans for more on that.

Snoop Dogg was originally meant to play in Glasgow on August 26 2022, but was instead rescheduled to today, March 16 2023. Snoop’s had a long and illustrious career which has seen global fame, tens of millions of record sales, and a career in movies and TV, he even reinvented himself as a reggae artist for a time. Now, he’s just released his 17th studio album, I Wanna Thank Me, and he’s currently undertaking a UK and Ireland tour.

