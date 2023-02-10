Keen to impress your Valentine next week? Take a look at our top five restaurants in Glasgow - we even included an event for singles and the gals!

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and it can be difficult to decide on which restaurant you want to take your partner to on that all-important date- so if you’re keen to impress, have a look below at our list of the top five restaurants in Glasgow to take your Valentine to next Tuesday.

But that’s not all - not simply content to provide ideas for couples, we’ve included the details to a speed dating event for singles the day after Valentine’s, plus a boozy brunch in the city centre for Galentine’s Day. And if you’re planning on staying in - check out our video on how to cook Lobster Tagliatelle, sure to impress your date.

Six by Nico

Arty suppers are the speciality at Six by Nico, which the magazine recommends for its six-course meals - with a new menu developed every six weeks. In their words, its a crash course in inventive cooking.

Well-known for their themed six course tasting menus released every six weeks, Six by Nico offers a sophisticated take on fine dining in Glasgow. You can try out their six course menu for £37 per person.

The current tasting menu is based on Neverland from the Peter Pan books, the menu is meant to evoke ‘a sense of wonder and nostalgia’.

The six-course tasting menu features: Pepperoni Pizza, Ham Hough & Cheese ‘Toastie’ with Celeriac Remoulade, Black Garlic Emulsion & Golden Raisin, The Captains’ Codfish Shellfish Risotto, Smoked Cod Botarga finished with Baked Salted Caramel Delice, Caramel Mousseline, and Buttermilk Ice Cream, Maple.

You can take a look at the restaurants full-menu, and book a table, at the Six by Nico website.

The Loveable Rogue

The Loveable Rogue is set to open this weekend!

You can bag six sharing plates for £30 at The Loveable Rogue in Dennistoun and on the Great Western Road in the West End this Valentine’s Day.

Described as ‘cosy and relaxed with a friendly neighbourhood service’, The Loveable Rogue is great if you fancy a sit down Gastro-pub vibe rather than the traditional formal restaurant affair on Valentine’s Day.

You can book a table at either venue using The Loveable Rogue website

Oi Mamma

A computer generated image of the potential storefront for Oi Mamma

The brand new neighbourhood Italian restaurant in Bearsden offers a ‘vibrant space’ that’s been getting locals excited since it was announced. Oi Mamma opened today, February 10 - and it’s the perfect way to show your date your in-touch with Glasgow’s food scene.

With pasta, pizza and cocktails, the menu features: Nduja Hummus, Sourdough flatbread, Whole Lemon Sole on the Bone with Brown Butter, Shrimps, Samphire, Amalfi lemon, and Tagliolini with Pecorino Basil & Creamy Burrata.

The pasta is freshly made each day, with the pizza dough proofed for 72 hours to ‘maximise flavour and ensure a light and distinct crust.’

You can look at their menu, and book a table, via the Oi Mamma website. You can also take a peek at the restaurants colourful and fun interiors at their Instagram.

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society

The interior of the Bath Street Scotch Malt Whisky Society is certainly sophisticated.

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society offers the perfect sophisticated grown-up date if both you and your partner are fans of whisky, why not celebrate your love with some of the finest malts on offer in Glasgow?

It’s not just whisky on offer either - you can also grab food, craft beers, artisnal spirits, and even cocktail and wine. There’s a five-course tasting menu along with vegetarian and vegan options too.

You can book your space at the whisky purveyors and take a look at the menus at the Scot Malt Whisky Society website.

Chateau-X

The Finnieston steakhouse makes for the perfect Valentine’s day date for meat-eating couples - priced at £80 per person.

The restaurant only opened during the lockdown, but has already proved immensely popular with foodies around Glasgow.

Located just off Argyle Street in Finnieston, the Valentine’s Day menu can be bought for £80 per person, avaliable all weekend from Friday February 11 to Tuesday February 14.

The menu includes: Beer Battered West Coast Oysters for starters, 28 Day Aged Prime Beef Chateaubriand with sides and sauce for the main course, and Creme Brûlée Raspberry, and Rose & Lychee for dessert.

You can book a table and find out more at the Chateau-X website.

Bonus for singles and Galentines!

VEGA’s ‘Love On Top’ speed dating

Love on top at VEGA’s skybar is a new speed dating event that’s certainly boujee

On the day after Valentine’s Day - Wednesday February 15 between 8-11pm - VEGA’s sky bar at YOTEL Glasgow in the city centre is hosting a special singles party with views out across across the city.

In partnership with the UK speed dating experts ‘Original Dating’ - Love on Top is a fun, boujee singles mixer party for £20 per person that you can attend with friends.

You can buy tickets and find out more at the Original Dating website.

Galentine’s ‘Girl Power’ Brunch

The Spice Girls will feature heavily at the Girl Power boozy brunch post-Valentine’s Day.

On Saturday February 18 between 12-4pm, VEGA will also host a Girl Power brunch in partnership with Absolut Vodka - featuring plenty of girl bands.

Included in the £35 per person price tag is welcome snacks, two welcome cocktails, a brunch main meal, and a half bottle of prosecco for the ‘Build your own bellii stations’ - what a concept.

Guests can expect a boozy brunch affair backed by the biggest hits from the Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, and more.