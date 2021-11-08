Christmas is fast approaching, and there’s nothing quite like having the smell of a real Christmas tree in the house, but where can you get the best one?

Over the past few years more and more people have been opting for real Christmas trees.

Knowing the best places to get real Christmas trees close to you can save you a lot of time, and arguments. Read on to find the best place for you.

Ikea, £29

The Ikea trees go on sale and are available for collection from November 22. With every tree you purchase you also get a £20 gift voucher to redeem in store until February 13, 2022

Aldi, £15

To no-one’s surprise the place that has something for everyone is of course offering great quality trees to bring Christmas to your home. They will be stocking the trees from November 11.

Real Christmas Trees Glasgow, £35

This company have a range of trees to fit your home and budget. They offer a flexible delivery service of great quality trees right to your doorstep. Contact them to arrange your delivery.

West End Garden Centre, £36.99

This local company has a range of great quality trees in all sizes. They also offer free delivery. Find them at 40-44 Peel St, G11 5LU

Edenmill, £35

This company, which are usually located at the Western Tennis Club on Hyndland Road, have an array of excellent, locally sourced trees available. They offer delivery and collection, and even give you the option to go and cut your own.

West of Scotland Christmas trees, £32

Situated in West of Scotland Rugby car park, this local supplier offers the opportunity to grab your gloves and go collect the perfect tree for your home.

Locavore, TBC

Locavore usually offer a range of potted trees for delivery. Sign up to their website to find out when these go live.