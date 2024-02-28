Mactaggart & Mickel has released the final block of apartments – including penthouses - in one of Scotland’s most sought-after postcodes.

The Stewart Gardens development in Malletsheugh, Newton Mearns is ideally located next to well-regarded schools, local shops and benefits from great connectivity to Glasgow city centre, the Ayrshire coast, and beyond.

With a selection of stylish two, three and four-bedroom apartments still available to reserve, each of the premium homes feature a balcony, a large open-plan kitchen and lounge, an en-suite off the main bedroom and two allocated parking spaces. All homes also benefit from secure video entry, lift access and innovative, energy-saving heating systems.

Now, the developer with nearly 100 years’ experience has released the final section of three- and four bedroom top floor duplex apartments.

Bedrooms 1 and 2 are located on the lower floor with bedroom 1 featuring a fitted wardrobe, plenty of natural light, and private access to the bathroom. As the last of this design available at the development, this home is available for £484,500.

Upstairs, which can be accessed via the stairs or independently by an entry door on the upper hallway, bedrooms 3 and 4 both have coombe ceilings with VELUX windows which can be opened out to create a balcony area. Completing the upper floor is a shower room, handy for servicing the two upper bedrooms.

Regional Sales Director, Liz Cleghorn, said: “The Argyll duplex is an exceptional home in an enviable location, which has always left a lasting impression with homeowners. It ticks a lot of boxes for a range of buyers, from young couples to families to those entering their retirement, and it certainly has that wow factor.

“The beautifully designed apartments at Stewart Gardens are finished to the highest specification with exquisite finishings inside and include a range of upgraded fixtures and fittings. All kitchen appliances are included, wardrobes have been fitted in the bedrooms, and the Velux balconies in the Argyll are a simply stunning feature.

“We’ve been building homes in Newton Mearns for many years, and we are now selling the final phase of apartments at Stewart Gardens. We’d encourage all those considering apartment living to come and see the quality of the apartments for themselves as pictures really do not do these exclusive homes justice.”

For more information on the homes available at Stewart Gardens, visit: www.macmic.co.uk

