Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located in Glasgow city centre, and with a target opening date of 2027, it will be the first serviced apartment offering for the Group in the UK.

The brand-new upscale development will consist of a combination of stylish contemporary standard and superior bedrooms, along with spacious luxury studio and one-bed apartments in the signature Radisson design. The plans include a high-end rooftop bar & lounge, providing panoramic views across the city. Radisson Hotel & Serviced Apartments Glasgow will also boast a stunning destination restaurant on the ground floor, serving up a delicious offering for the city and its visitors, as well as a gym and meeting space.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Radisson Hotel & Serviced Apartments Glasgow will be in the heart of the city, within close proximity to the River Clyde, giving views across the river from a number of its rooms and spaces. The property is within walking distance from the vibrant atmosphere of the bustling shops, bars, and restaurants, yet only a short journey away from some of Scotland’s most beautiful scenery, with historic castles and tranquil lochs.

Adela Cristea, Vice President, Business Development UK, Ireland & Nordics at Radisson Hotel Group, said: “This is an exciting time for Radisson Hotel Group; this is the first serviced apartment concept signing in the UK for us and we are absolutely thrilled to showcase it in Glasgow.

"Radisson Hotel & Serviced Apartments Glasgow will perfectly complement our award-winning Radisson RED and Radisson Blu properties, both of which are established, great brand representations in this amazing city. This new development will provide more choice for guests, with a home from home experience within the luxury of a Radisson environment.”

Director of Regent Property Glasgow, Jay Singh said: “We are delighted to work on this new venture with such a prestige brand by our side and we look forward to making a significant contribution to the regeneration of the Clydeside and St Enoch area.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The city is a major conference destination, with the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) bringing hundreds of thousands of delegates to the city each year. Glasgow is also home to popular tourist attractions such as the OVO Hydro event centre, Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow Science Centre, The Riverside Museum and Glasgow Cathedral.

The central location of Radisson Hotel & Serviced Apartments Glasgow makes it easily accessible by road, rail, and public transport. Glasgow Central Station is an eight-minute walk away, and Glasgow Airport is approximately a 15-minute drive away, with direct links to many major cities.

Radisson Hotel Group has over 70 hotels with over 16,000 bedrooms across its UK and Ireland portfolio with 10 properties and 1,600 rooms in the pipeline.