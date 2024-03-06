A 'gorgeous' open-plan flat in the middle of the Merchant City hit the market yesterday, Tuesday March 5, for £270k.

Featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, the flat at 104 Brunswick Street occupies a 'handsome' five-storey warehouse conversion. Featuring both period and contemporary architectural features, the flat also boats video entry security and alarm systems.

The accommodation comprises a long galleried reception hallway with an 'abundance of storage space', a large and bright living area with dining space and access to a stylish fitted kitchen with desired integrated appliances.

The two bedrooms are double in size with fitted wardrobes, and the master is complimented by a tiled en-suite. A separate shower room off the hallway completes the property.

The property also features quality hardwood flooring, halogen down lighting, an intelligent heating control system, storage cupboards, double glazed windows as well as 'stylish interior decorative finishes.'

Take a look inside the property below.

