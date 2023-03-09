Brand new modern Scottish Steakhouse to open in Merchant City

The new restaurant promises ‘opulent interiors, top quality produce, and expertly crafted cocktails’

A modern Scottish steakhouse is set to open in Merchant City this Spring, bringing top quality produce, expertly crafted cocktails and opulent interiors to Glasgow city centre.

Set to open next month, The Merchant Steakhouse will take over the former Canteen 58 unit on Ingram Street, right in the heart of Glasgow’s vibrant Merchant City. Dedicated to modern Scottish influences, the plush new restaurant is set to serve top quality, dry-aged Scotch beef, premium wines and signature cocktails all with a nod to modern Scotland.

The decadent split-level venue will serve locally sourced and freshly prepared dishes, with a focus on Scottish provenance and presentation, working with ABR Fine Foods to source top quality beef from Millers of Speyside, direct from the Highlands. Serving only eight premium cuts of meat with 28 and 45 day dry-aged Miller Aberdeen Angus, The Merchant Steakhouse will be a must for any steak fan.

Under the expert helm of executive chef William Lee, formerly of Michelin-starred and Rosette venues, the craft menu will offer Scottish flair and a modern perspective on dining, with gourmet steaks, seasonal flavours and memorable dining experiences.

The Merchant Steakhouse will breathe new life into modern Scottish culture, with prominent features throughout the restaurant from Mark Hogarth, Creative Director at Harris Tweed. The world renowned brand will bring Harris Tweed soft furnishings to The Merchant Steakhouse, with the venue undergoing a complete sleek and stylish transformation.

The new steakhouse, The Merchant Steakhouse, will open this Spring on the site of Canteen 58

A new venture from Bow Hospitality, the team behind popular venues Mezcal and Saki Maki, The Merchant Steakhouse will bring 30 full time and part time jobs to the area, with a capacity of 80 covers.

Ryan Bowman, Director at Bow Hospitality spoke of the new opening: “We’re excited to finally announce the launch of The Merchant Steakhouse! Our team have been working hard behind the scenes to curate a uniquely Scottish experience with a modern slant - from the very best meat in the country to Harris Tweed decor throughout.

“Our vision for the restaurant is to become one of the country’s premium steakhouses and ensure every guest through the door has an unforgettable experience and top quality steak. Stay tuned for sneak peeks of our menu - we can’t wait to show you what we’ve been cooking up at The Merchant Steakhouse!”

Bringing modern Scottish fine dining to the city centre, The Merchant Steakhouse is set to be a culinary experience like no other, delivering a new concept for Glasgow’s Merchant City and reinvigorating the city’s steak scene.

Follow @themerchantsteakhouse on Instagram and Facebook or sign up for updates via www.themerchantsteakhouse.com

