For sale: ‘Magnificent’ 150-year old 5-bedroom Hyndland home with it’s own post-code listed for £1.15m

The incredibly unique West End Property has it’s own postcode and was built by Alexander ‘The Greek’ Thomson’s cousin

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:58 BST

Number 1 Westbourne Gardens, a property with it’s own postcode was listed for sale earlier this month for offers over £1,150,000.

Posted to Rightmove on September 5, 2023, the expansive home boasts an interior around 3,800 square feet, its own postcode, and incredible architectural heritage. The property was built between 1867 and 1869 by Alexander ‘The Greek’ Thomson’s cousin, James Thomson.

1 Westbourne Gardens occupies a ‘prominent and bold’ corner position in Hyndland - formed over the entire ground and garden levels.

The property has seen extensive renovations by the current owners over the last two years - including a new dining kitchen, two en suite shower rooms, and the main bathroom re-fitted by Bagno Design, extensive redecoration, new flooring and a beautiful private landscaped garden.

Take a virtual tour of the unique property below!

The unique Hyndland home has been listed for sale for £1.15m, and boasts it’s own postcode.

The unique Hyndland home has been listed for sale for £1.15m, and boasts it’s own postcode.

